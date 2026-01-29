John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency

Ayawaso West MP John Dumelo distributes free fuel to 98 drivers at the North Legon Goil station, describing the initiative as a gesture of appreciation and support, not a campaign move ahead of the 2028 elections.

Ninety-Five (95) drivers in Ayawaso West have received free fuel from the constituency’s Member of Parliament, John Dumelo, in a bid to support their businesses.

The fuel distribution took place at the North Legon Goil fuel station, benefiting a cross-section of taxi drivers and motor riders.

John Dumelo was seen assisting with the distribution of the fuel to the taxi drivers. When interviewed at the North Legon Goil fuel station, Mr Dumelo described the initiative as a small gesture to boost the drivers’ earnings.

He explained that in December, as part of the festive season, he distributed fresh produce from his own farm to households across the constituency. Building on that gesture, he said he decided to welcome the New Year by supporting drivers with free fuel.

He clarified that the gesture was not part of any campaign for the 2028 general election, but rather a token of appreciation for drivers' contributions to his electoral success.

It was the people who brought me to the seat, and the drivers contributed a lot to winning it. This is te time to reward them and boost their sales

Mr Dumelo, who is known for engaging directly with his constituents added: "we dey for you"

The drivers expressed excitement and gratiude for the initiative. One delivery rider who was excited about te free fuel stated President Mahama is the best president ever and must continue in 2028. He added that the Ayawaso East constituency has been dashed to John Dumelo forever.

