Advertisement

John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:42 - 29 January 2026
Ayawaso West MP John Dumelo distributes free fuel to 98 drivers at the North Legon Goil station, describing the initiative as a gesture of appreciation and support, not a campaign move ahead of the 2028 elections.
Advertisement

Ninety-Five (95) drivers in Ayawaso West have received free fuel from the constituency’s Member of Parliament, John Dumelo, in a bid to support their businesses.

Advertisement

The fuel distribution took place at the North Legon Goil fuel station, benefiting a cross-section of taxi drivers and motor riders.

John Dumelo was seen assisting with the distribution of the fuel to the taxi drivers. When interviewed at the North Legon Goil fuel station, Mr Dumelo described the initiative as a small gesture to boost the drivers’ earnings.

READ ALSO: Ablakwa reveals 12 privileges enjoyed by holders of Ghana’s improved passport

He explained that in December, as part of the festive season, he distributed fresh produce from his own farm to households across the constituency. Building on that gesture, he said he decided to welcome the New Year by supporting drivers with free fuel.

Advertisement

He clarified that the gesture was not part of any campaign for the 2028 general election, but rather a token of appreciation for drivers' contributions to his electoral success.

It was the people who brought me to the seat, and the drivers contributed a lot to winning it. This is te time to reward them and boost their sales

Mr Dumelo, who is known for engaging directly with his constituents added: "we dey for you"

The drivers expressed excitement and gratiude for the initiative. One delivery rider who was excited about te free fuel stated President Mahama is the best president ever and must continue in 2028. He added that the Ayawaso East constituency has been dashed to John Dumelo forever.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghana Places 204th in Global Life Expectancy Rankings for 2026: What It Means for the Nation

John Dumelo also expresssed appreciation to Goil for supporting the free fuel initiative in the Ayawaso West Constituency.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
News
29.01.2026
Top 10 Countries in the World with the Cheapest Fuel: 2026 Rankings
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
News
29.01.2026
All gov’t appointees eyeing party positions to resign 6 months ahead of internal polls – NDC
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
News
29.01.2026
Special Prosecutor warns against calls to scrap office, rejects claims of failure
Ayigbe Edem
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Edem weighs in as debate grows over IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
Entertainment
29.01.2026
Wode Maya breaks silence on backlash over IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport controversy
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency
News
29.01.2026
John Dumelo warms hearts after gifting fuel to 95 taxi drivers in his constituency