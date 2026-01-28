Advertisement

Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam reacts after Supreme Court restores his seat

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:19 - 28 January 2026
Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam
Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam reacts to Supreme Court ruling quashing Tamale High Court decision, restoring him as MP and praising the judiciary, NPP, and supporters.
Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam has expressed profound gratitude following the Supreme Court’s decision on 28 January 2026 to overturn the Tamale High Court judgment that annulled his election.

The ruling effectively restores him as the legitimate representative of the people of Kpandai and halts the planned parliamentary rerun.

Speaking to the media after the ruling, Mr Nyindam began by thanking God and his legal team for their roles in the favourable outcome. “I want to thank God for what He has done in my life, and also to thank my lawyers,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kpandai rerun halted as Supreme Court quashes Tamale High Court ruling

Supreme Court of Ghana
Supreme Court of Ghana
He also acknowledged the Supreme Court judges for affirming the will of the people of Kpandai.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the Supreme Court judges for the ruling. It is clear that there were attempts to change the will of the people of Kpandai, but the Supreme Court has affirmed that will, and I am most grateful,” Mr Nyindam added.

The MP extended his appreciation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its unwavering support at every level, from national leadership through regional structures to constituency executives. He also thanked the residents of Kpandai for maintaining their confidence in him despite the legal challenge.

ALSO READ: IGP promotes 17 police officers following major drug bust in Volta Region and Jacobu

Matthew Nyindam, the Ranking Member on the Committee
“I am sure that if you are in Kpandai today, you will see the joy of the people, they voted for me and expected me to serve them for the full four-year term, and I remain committed to serving them diligently,” he stated.

Mr Nyindam further paid tribute to former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his encouragement and support throughout the judicial proceedings, highlighting the collaborative effort that contributed to the positive outcome.

ALSO READ: Foreign Affairs Ministry approves Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed – Ablakwa

The ruling marks a significant moment for Kpandai constituents, reaffirming their elected representative and underscoring the Supreme Court’s role in safeguarding constitutional and electoral integrity.

