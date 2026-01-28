Kpandai rerun halted as Supreme Court quashes Tamale High Court ruling

The Supreme Court of Ghana overturns the Tamale High Court’s annulment of Kpandai parliamentary election results, halting the planned rerun and restoring NPP MP Matthew Nyindam to his seat. Full judgment expected on 6 February 2026.

The Supreme Court of Ghana has overturned the Tamale High Court judgment that annulled the parliamentary election results for Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region, effectively halting the Electoral Commission’s planned rerun.

The apex court delivered its decision by a 4–1 majority on 28 January 2026, with Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang dissenting. Justices Yonny Kulendi, Amadu Tanko, Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu and Henry Kwofie formed the majority panel. Full reasons for the ruling are expected to be published on 6 February 2026.

The decision follows an application for certiorari filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament Matthew Nyindam, challenging the High Court’s authority to annul his election. Nyindam argued that the Tamale High Court acted without jurisdiction because the election petition filed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal was submitted outside the statutory 21-day filing period.

Supreme Court of Ghana

He maintained that the Electoral Commission initially gazetted the Kpandai parliamentary results on 24 December 2024, meaning the petition filed on 25 January 2025 was time-barred. Nyindam’s legal team contended that any orders issued by the High Court, including the annulment of his election and the directive for a rerun, were therefore null and void.

The NDC, however, argued that the operative gazette covering all constituencies, including Kpandai, was issued on 6 January 2025, making the petition valid and filed within the 21-day period. Lawyers for the party also noted that Nyindam had relied on the January Gazette in earlier proceedings, raising concerns over fairness and estoppel should he be allowed to reverse his position.

Matthew Nyindam, the Ranking Member on the Committee

Following the High Court’s annulment, the Electoral Commission had scheduled a rerun for 31 December 2025. However, the commission’s plans were suspended pending the Supreme Court’s ruling. The EC had noted multiple gazette notifications reflecting different batches of constituency results, which contributed to the dispute.

