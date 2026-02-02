Pres. Mahama is 5th most influential figure in global development – Devex Power 50 List
President John Dramani Mahama was ranked as the fifth most influential figure in global development on the Devex Power 50 list for 2026, cementing his growing stature as one of the world’s most impactful voices shaping development policy and reform.
The annual Devex Power 50 list identified fifty individuals whose influence extended beyond funding to include agenda-setting, policy innovation and the ability to reshape how global development was conceived and delivered. President Mahama’s high ranking reflected his role in advancing African-led development thinking at a time of shifting global priorities.
Devex recognised Mahama for repositioning Ghana and Africa more broadly within global development conversations, particularly on issues of debt sustainability, climate finance, economic reform and fairer partnerships between developing countries and international institutions.
A major factor contributing to his ranking was his leadership in championing the Accra Reset, a reform agenda aimed at moving global development away from dependency-driven models towards locally owned, sustainable solutions. The initiative gained international attention for challenging traditional aid structures and calling for development systems that better reflected the realities of the Global South.
The publication noted that Mahama’s influence stemmed not only from his position as President of Ghana but also from his extensive experience on the global stage. Prior to his return to office in January 2025, he had served in various leadership roles, including as co-chair of the United Nations Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals, where he built strong networks across governments, multilateral institutions and civil society.
His placement among the top five underscored a broader shift in how power in global development was assessed. Rather than focusing solely on financial muscle, the Devex Power 50 list emphasised thought leadership, coalition-building and the ability to drive systemic change.
President Mahama’s ranking stood out as one of the highest placements ever achieved by an African head of state on the list, reinforcing his position as a leading advocate for a rebalanced and more inclusive global development order.
