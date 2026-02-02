Advertisement

Pres. Mahama is 5th most influential figure in global development – Devex Power 50 List

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:10 - 02 February 2026
Pres. Mahama is 5th most influential figure in global development – Devex Power 50 List
President John Dramani Mahama ranks fifth on the 2026 Devex Power 50 list, earning recognition as one of the most influential figures in global development for his leadership and advocacy on Africa’s development agenda.
Advertisement

President John Dramani Mahama was ranked as the fifth most influential figure in global development on the Devex Power 50 list for 2026, cementing his growing stature as one of the world’s most impactful voices shaping development policy and reform.

Advertisement

The annual Devex Power 50 list identified fifty individuals whose influence extended beyond funding to include agenda-setting, policy innovation and the ability to reshape how global development was conceived and delivered. President Mahama’s high ranking reflected his role in advancing African-led development thinking at a time of shifting global priorities.

Devex recognised Mahama for repositioning Ghana and Africa more broadly within global development conversations, particularly on issues of debt sustainability, climate finance, economic reform and fairer partnerships between developing countries and international institutions.

President John Dramani Mahama

ALSO READ: ‘Loyalty to friendship is essential, but party first’ - Afenyo-Markin to Ken Agyapong

Advertisement

A major factor contributing to his ranking was his leadership in championing the Accra Reset, a reform agenda aimed at moving global development away from dependency-driven models towards locally owned, sustainable solutions. The initiative gained international attention for challenging traditional aid structures and calling for development systems that better reflected the realities of the Global South.

The publication noted that Mahama’s influence stemmed not only from his position as President of Ghana but also from his extensive experience on the global stage. Prior to his return to office in January 2025, he had served in various leadership roles, including as co-chair of the United Nations Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals, where he built strong networks across governments, multilateral institutions and civil society.

Pres. Mahama urges UN to ‘reset’, demands permanent African seat on Security Council

ALSO READ: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected 2028 NPP presidential candidate with 56.48% of votes

His placement among the top five underscored a broader shift in how power in global development was assessed. Rather than focusing solely on financial muscle, the Devex Power 50 list emphasised thought leadership, coalition-building and the ability to drive systemic change.

Advertisement

President Mahama’s ranking stood out as one of the highest placements ever achieved by an African head of state on the list, reinforcing his position as a leading advocate for a rebalanced and more inclusive global development order.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Entertainment
02.02.2026
2026 Grammys: Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump and Trevor Noah — All You Need to Know About the Drama
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
Sports
02.02.2026
Allan Saint-Maximin quits Club América after racist abuse directed at his children
2026 Grammys Looks
Lifestyle
02.02.2026
The Grammys 2026 Red Carpet Slay: Best Looks You Can’t Miss
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
News
02.02.2026
How to Acquire a Work Permit as a Foreigner in Ghana: A Complete Guide
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
News
02.02.2026
3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia
News
02.02.2026
Foreign Affairs Ministry denies demanding payment from family of Ghanaian student who died in Latvia