3 arrested in Yendi for impersonating Sharaf Mahama on TikTok

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:32 - 02 February 2026
Ghana Police in Yendi have arrested three suspects, including Abdul Rahaman Zakaria, for allegedly impersonating President Mahama’s son, Sharaf Mahama, on TikTok and using a fake account for personal activities.
The Ghana Police Service in Yendi has arrested three individuals, including Abdul Rahaman Zakaria, for allegedly impersonating Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, on the social media platform TikTok, police sources say.

According to the police, the suspects are accused of creating and operating a fake TikTok account in the name of Sharaf Mahama and using it “for personal activities,” prompting an investigation that led to their apprehension.

The arrests reflect growing enforcement by Ghanaian authorities against fraudulent online conduct and impersonation crimes. Police in Ghana have increasingly cracked down on social media-related offenses, including arrests over false threats and online impersonations in recent years.

In August 2025, for example, TikTok content creators Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu were arrested for allegedly making threatening remarks about national leaders during a live stream, with authorities stressing that cyber misconduct could have real-world consequences.

While details of the suspects’ activities and the specific charges they face have not yet been released, the arrests in Yendi highlights the Ghana Police Service’s efforts to curtail digital impersonation and harmful online behaviour.

Law enforcement officials have previously emphasized that impersonation, especially using the identity of people of influence, public figures or government officials, can potentially mislead the public, undermine trust and even fuel misinformation.

Sharaf Mahama, the president’s son, has been in the public eye in recent years for his civic engagements and presence within Ghana’s youth sporting scene. While much of the online attention around him has been positive, such visibility may also make his identity a target for impersonators.

The suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue, and officials have indicated that further updates will be provided as the case progresses.

