Papa Shee announces 3-day crusade for Akosua Serwaa ahead of Daddy Lumba’s second funeral

Papa Shee, a close associate of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has announced a three-day Christian crusade dedicated to the singer’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, just weeks after unveiling plans for what he describes as a second funeral ceremony in the musician’s honour.

Addressing the media at a press briefing on 3 February 2026, Papa Shee reaffirmed that the proposed second funeral will proceed as scheduled. He revealed that the event is expected to take place on either 28 or 29 March 2026, as earlier indicated. In addition, he disclosed plans to organise a three-day spiritual gathering at Circle on 19, 20 and 21 March, which he said is aimed at seeking divine intervention and spiritual freedom for Akosua Serwaa.

According to the evangelist, the crusade is intended to address what he described as deep spiritual challenges affecting Daddy Lumba’s first wife. He urged members of a group he referred to as Team Legal Wives to attend in large numbers and rally behind her. He declared.

This crusade will be very massive. Those in bondage will be set free, signs and wonders will occur, and the mighty hand of God will prevail

The announcement has reignited public debate months after the burial of Daddy Lumba, whose passing marked the end of an era in Ghanaian highlife music. Papa Shee, a former musician and onetime protégé of the late icon, has been at the centre of renewed controversy since revealing intentions to hold an additional ceremony to celebrate the singer’s life.

Speaking in an interview on Smart Ghana TV on Monday, 2 February 2026, Papa Shee explained that members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family were dissatisfied with how earlier funeral arrangements were handled. As a result, he said, the family agreed to organise another event to honour the musician’s legacy in a manner they consider more appropriate.

The proposed ceremony, officially titled The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba, is expected to be held later in the year. Papa Shee, who currently acts as spokesperson for Akosua Serwaa, noted that the decision followed extensive family deliberations and is meant to reflect the late artiste’s immense contribution to Ghanaian music and culture.

