‘I was forced to hand over my phone password' - Abu Trica accuses the FBI
Frederick Kumi, a 27-year-old Ghanaian national widely known as Abu Trica, has accused agents of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of intimidation and coercion during his arrest and subsequent interrogation in Ghana.
In a motion filed on 9 February 2026 before the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra, Kumi, through his legal representatives, is seeking GH¢10 million in damages for what he describes as severe violations of his constitutional rights. He alleges that he was subjected to torture, unlawful detention and degrading treatment following his arrest on suspicion of cyber fraud-related offences on 11 December 2025.
According to details contained in court filings, Kumi claims he was interrogated while in custody by three individuals later identified as FBI agents, alongside a local law enforcement officer, without access to legal counsel. He maintains that the questioning took place in an atmosphere he describes as threatening and oppressive.
He stated in the motion,
I was taken into a separate room and interrogated by three persons who appeared to be foreign nationals and were later introduced to me as agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, together with a local officer, while I remained in custody and without access to counsel,
Kumi further alleges that during the interrogation, he was forced to sign documents whose contents were neither explained to him nor made available for him to read. He insists that his limited literacy made it impossible for him to fully comprehend the documents independently.
He added;
Whilst still without access to or the presence of counsel and in an intimidating and coercive environment, I was compelled to sign a document presented to me, the contents of which I was not permitted to read or have explained to me
The court documents also allege that Kumi was threatened with being falsely linked to large-scale financial crimes if he failed to cooperate with the interrogators. He claims the agents demanded that he identify certain bank accounts and the individuals connected to them.
He told the court,
I was threatened that if I refused to provide the information demanded, I would be charged with involvement in fraudulent transactions allegedly ranging from one million to eight million United States dollars, whether I was involved or not
Kumi further contends that he was compelled to reveal the password to his mobile phone while still in detention and without the presence of a lawyer.
He stated;
I was placed under intense pressure to disclose the password to my mobile phone, and this occurred whilst I remained in custody and without access to counsel
He also recounted events leading up to his first court appearance on 12 December 2025, claiming that his request to contact his lawyer was denied while being transported to court.
He alleged;
On our way to court, I once again requested to call my lawyer, but an officer informed me that it was unnecessary as this was my first appearance. I was told the court process was merely ‘proof’ of the arrest and search warrant
The lawsuit names the Minister for the Interior, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the FBI, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Attorney-General as respondents.
Further claims outlined in the filing include allegations of physical mistreatment during his arrest and the unlawful seizure of his personal belongings. His lawyers assert that more than fifteen armed officers stormed his residence at Airport Residential Area while he was inside playing video games with friends.
Kumi alleges that he was immediately handcuffed and kept restrained from morning until late evening, during which time he was denied food, water and adequate rest.
The case adds to growing legal scrutiny surrounding cross-border law enforcement operations and the treatment of suspects during international criminal investigations.