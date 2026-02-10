Advertisement

Police arrest woman for allegedly setting Alpha Hour Church on fire

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:56 - 10 February 2026
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to set fire to Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Grace Mountain Chapel auditorium in Accra, forcing temporary closure of the church.
Police have taken a woman into custody after she allegedly tried to set fire to the Grace Mountain Chapel auditorium, the church led by charismatic preacher Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The incident occurred on the night of Monday, February 9, 2026, when the woman reportedly entered the church compound in Accra during a quiet period and pretended to be praying.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators shows her pouring petrol on chairs near the altar and setting them alight, according to media reports.

Security personnel on duty quickly responded and managed to contain the small fire before it could spread, preventing major damage to the auditorium and averting potential injuries.

Pastor Agyemang, founder of the popular daily prayer movement Alpha Hour, confirmed the incident during his Tuesday morning prayer session. In his remarks, he announced the temporary suspension of all in-person services at the auditorium. 

“If you come here today, it will not be open, but it will not stop us. We will fix the place, and prayers will still go on,” he said, stressing that worship activities would continue in other ways while repairs are carried out.

Alpha Hour, which began in February 2022, is a non-stop prayer initiative that starts at midnight (12 a.m. GMT) and is streamed live on platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Zoom.

The movement has attracted tens of thousands of followers across Ghana and internationally, with many devotees known as “Alpharians.”

According to Pastor Agyemang, this is not the first security-related incident at the chapel. He recounted that in a previous episode, a woman was captured on CCTV spreading powders on the altar, another act that raised safety concerns among church leaders.

According to reports, the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue into her motives and whether she acted alone or in concert with others.

The attempted arson sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing shock and concern:

Trying to burn a house of worship is unacceptable. Glad security acted fast.
This is scary — churches should be safe spaces for everyone.

“Hope the police find her motive soon; praying for the congregation.”

Updates on the attack will be provided in subsequent reports.

