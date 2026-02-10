Cristiano Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr protest after club meets star’s demands

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr protest after club reportedly meets his demands, amid transfer window frustrations, internal tensions and staff salary concerns.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly ended his protest action at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after the club is believed to have met several of his key demands, according to reports from Portugal.

The Portuguese superstar had been absent from Al-Nassr’s last two matches despite earning an estimated £448,000 per week, fuelling speculation over internal tensions.

Reports suggest the 40-year-old was frustrated by what he perceived as a lack of ambition during the recent transfer window, particularly after league rivals Al-Hilal — also backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — succeeded in luring his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

According to Portuguese outlet According to A Bola, Al-Nassr has since restored certain decision-making powers to senior figures José Semedo and Simão Coutinho, both of whom were reportedly restricted during the January transfer period, limiting the club’s ability to strengthen the squad.

Semedo, a close associate of Ronaldo, was appointed chief executive in July, while Coutinho assumed the role of sporting director earlier in the summer.

In addition to concerns over recruitment strategy, Ronaldo is also said to have been displeased with internal operational issues, including delayed salary payments affecting some members of staff — a matter he reportedly viewed as evidence of unequal treatment within the club.

With the reported concessions now in place, it is believed that tensions have eased, potentially clearing the way for Ronaldo’s full reintegration into the squad as Al-Nassr continues its domestic and continental campaigns.

