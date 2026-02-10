Abdul Karim Zito resigns as Asante Kotoko head coach ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito resigns ahead of the Hearts of Oak SuperClash, leaving Prince Yaw Owusu in interim charge as the Porcupine Warriors seek stability in the Ghana Premier League title race.

Abdul Karim Zito has officially stepped down from his role as head coach of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, just days before the club’s highly anticipated Ghana Premier League SuperClash against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The club confirmed the development through its official social media platforms, stating that Zito’s resignation takes immediate effect.

Management acknowledged his contribution during his tenure, expressed gratitude for his services, and wished him success in his future endeavours, while noting that the club’s new technical direction will be announced in due course.

Zito’s departure follows a period of mounting uncertainty surrounding his future, particularly after Kotoko’s recent elimination from the MTN FA Cup — a result that intensified scrutiny over the team’s performances this season.

Earlier on Monday, club officials had indicated that no final decision had been taken regarding his position, although they admitted dissatisfaction with recent results.

By choosing to resign, Zito effectively avoided the possibility of dismissal. Under the terms of his contract, any termination by the club would have required either a one-month notice period or a compensation payment of GHS120,000.

His exit marks the end of a challenging spell with the Porcupine Warriors, whose campaign has been characterised by inconsistent performances.

Attention now turns to the club’s immediate future, with Asante Kotoko facing one of the most important fixtures on the domestic calendar—the fierce SuperClash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors will approach the encounter without a substantive head coach, placing additional pressure on the interim technical team.

Assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu has been tasked with temporarily leading the squad, supported by Mohammed Hamza Obeng, as the club searches for a permanent replacement. The duo will be expected to stabilise performances and guide the team through this transitional period.

Despite the uncertainty on the bench, Kotoko remain determined to remain competitive in the Ghana Premier League title race.

The upcoming clash against Hearts of Oak presents both a significant challenge and an opportunity for the interim leadership to rally the squad and deliver a strong performance during a critical phase of the season.

