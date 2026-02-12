Advertisement

Breaking News: Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey faces two new rape charges

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:49 - 12 February 2026
Thomas Partey
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with further counts of rape, adding to the ongoing legal proceedings against the Ghanaian international.

The 32-year-old, who previously denied raping two women and sexually assaulting a third, now faces two additional counts of rape involving another woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that these new charges follow a fresh investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Police.

A CPS spokesperson stated that the allegations were first reported in August 2025. Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13.

Last September, the midfielder pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault. The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Partey, whose contract with Arsenal ended on June 30, 2025, was not renewed by the club, leaving him a free agent.

He has since joined La Liga side Villarreal and remains a key player for the Ghana national team, which is set to compete in the World Cup this summer. Partey is due to stand trial on November 2.

His defence lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, said, as quoted by The Sun:

Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.

The initial investigation into the midfielder began in February 2022, following a report of rape. According to the CPS, the new charges were brought after a thorough review of a comprehensive evidence file.

Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 from Atletico Madrid, where he won the Europa League, and spent five seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

