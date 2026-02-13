Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. Tragedy at KNUST as second-year student dies after falling from hostel

KNUST

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed the death of a second-year student following an incident at an off-campus hostel in Ayeduase over the weekend.

The deceased, identified as Mr Ransford Amankwah Asomani, was a student pursuing a BSc in Agribusiness Management. According to preliminary reports, he fell from the second floor of the hostel in the early hours of Sunday, 8 February 2026.

In a statement dated Monday, 9 February, and signed by the University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, KNUST said the student was rushed to the KNUST Hospital by colleagues, with support from the KNUST District Police Patrol Team, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

2. Police arrest woman for allegedly attempting to set Alpha Hour Church on fire

Police have taken a woman into custody after she allegedly attempted to set fire to the Grace Mountain Chapel auditorium, led by charismatic preacher Pastor Elvis Agyemang.

The incident occurred on the night of Monday, 9 February 2026, when the suspect reportedly entered the church premises in Accra during a quiet period and pretended to be praying.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows her pouring petrol on chairs near the altar before setting them alight. Security personnel on duty quickly intervened and contained the fire before it could spread, preventing significant damage and possible injuries.

3. Anti-LGBTQ bill set for return as Bagbin orders fresh parliamentary debate

LGBTQ faces opposition in Ghana

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed the Business Committee to schedule the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill for reintroduction and debate, signalling a renewed parliamentary push for the controversial legislation widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, the Speaker indicated that he was satisfied the bill complies with constitutional requirements and does not impose an unlawful financial burden on the state.

4. NDC backs Baba Jamal for Ayawaso East by-election despite vote-buying allegations

Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed that Mohammed Baba Jamal will remain its candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election despite unresolved allegations of vote-buying during the party’s recent parliamentary primary.

The decision followed a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee, which reviewed findings from a three-member investigative committee set up to examine claims of inducement during the primary held on Saturday, 7 February.

Announcing the outcome, NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey acknowledged that the committee recommended annulling the primary but explained that constitutional and procedural constraints made that option impractical.

5. Haruna Iddrisu and Sukparu involved in Bolgatanga to Tumu road crash, both stable

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, are in stable condition following a road traffic accident involving their convoy on Thursday.

In a statement dated 12 February 2026 and issued by the Ministry of Education, the ministers were said to have been travelling along the Bolgatanga to Tumu Road en route to the Upper West Region for official engagements marking the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education when the incident occurred.

The statement, signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Minister, confirmed that both officials received medical attention and are responding well.

