Valentine's Day 2026: 5 African movies to watch on the special date night

From heartwarming comedies to powerful love stories, these must-watch African films are perfect for a cosy and romantic Valentine’s night in.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, grab your favourite snacks and settle in for a heartfelt film. While Hollywood romances often dominate the season, Africa’s film industry offers equally compelling love stories, rich in culture, humour, passion and unforgettable twists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning a cosy night in, here are some African films that will set the mood just right.

1. The Wedding Party (Nigeria)

A glamorous Lagos wedding spirals into chaos in this record-breaking Nollywood romantic comedy. Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the film blends romance with laugh-out-loud family drama as a couple attempt to tie the knot amid meddling parents and unexpected secrets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perfect for couples who enjoy light-hearted fun with a touch of glitz.

READ MORE: IShowSpeed reacts to Google listing him as Ghanaian after being granted a passport

2. Love Brewed in the African Pot (Ghana)

This Ghanaian classic tells the story of a young couple whose love is tested by tribal prejudice and family expectations. It’s a timeless reminder that love often has to fight through social barriers, and sometimes, wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A thoughtful choice for viewers who appreciate vintage storytelling with a powerful message.

3. Isoken (Nigeria)

Directed by Jadesola Osiberu, this witty romantic drama follows Isoken, a successful woman under pressure to marry before turning 35. When she finds herself choosing between the “perfect” suitor and the man she truly connects with, sparks, and cultural expectations, fly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ideal for anyone who enjoys modern romance with depth and humour.

4. Potato Potahto (Ghana/Nigeria)

What happens when a divorced couple refuse to move out of their jointly owned home? Chaos , and unexpected chemistry. Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, this charming film explores love after heartbreak in the most entertaining way.

READ MORE: NACOC explains role in arrest of alleged cybercrime suspect Abu Trica

A great pick if you believe love deserves a second chance.

5. Rafiki (Kenya)

This bold and visually stunning film tells the story of two young women who fall in love despite political rivalry and social resistance. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, it’s a tender yet powerful portrayal of forbidden love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For viewers seeking something heartfelt and courageous.

6. Namaste Wahala (Nigeria)

A cross-cultural romance between a Nigerian woman and an Indian man takes centre stage in this colourful love story. Packed with music, family tension and sweet moments, it’s a celebration of love without borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Sarkodie explains why he chooses to rap in Twi despite global success

A lovely choice for couples who enjoy feel-good romance with cultural flair.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals the top three sporting events he wants to perform at

Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends or enjoying your own company, African cinema offers diverse love stories that resonate deeply. From dramatic declarations to playful banter and grand gestures, these films capture romance in ways that feel authentic and refreshing.

Advertisement

Advertisement