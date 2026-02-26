Advertisement

Police probe deaths of Ghanaian man and Nigerian girlfriend found in Morocco apartment

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:21 - 26 February 2026
A Ghanaian man identified as Kassim Awudu and his Nigerian girlfriend have been found dead in their apartment in Morocco.

According to multiple reports, friends of the deceased became worried after several unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

They later went to his residence and, with the assistance of the landlord, forced the apartment door open, where they discovered the couple lifeless inside.

The cause of death remains unknown as efforts continue to trace and notify their families.

A resident in Morocco, who provided an update in an interview with Kofi TV, said no official cause of death has been established.

He added that news of the incident began circulating after images of the deceased surfaced online.

He lives with his girlfriend, and the two of them died in the room, but it appears they may have died about three days before they were discovered. So, they called the landlord to break the door, and after forcing entry, they realised both of them were dead.

He said,

All the people in the apartment ran away due to documentation issues, fearing the police would come and interrogate them. The police later came for their bodies and are now looking for his family

Authorities have yet to provide further details as investigations continue.

He added that following the tragic discovery, residents in the building vacated the premises out of fear of being arrested over documentation and other legal concerns.

The families of the deceased are currently being sought, with authorities hoping they will come forward to claim their relatives. Investigations are ongoing.

