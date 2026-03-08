ECG announces planned maintenance today: See affected areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages in parts of the Tema Metropolis and the Accra West Region today, March 8.

Residents and businesses in parts of the Tema Metropolis are expected to experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply today, Sunday, March 8, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) undertakes scheduled maintenance works on its distribution network.

According to the power distribution company, the exercise is scheduled to take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will affect several communities within the Tema enclave.

In addition to the areas in the Tema Metropolis, parts of the Accra West Region will also experience a temporary power outage today.

According to the ECG, electricity supply in the affected communities will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. as maintenance works are carried out on the network.

The ECG explained that the planned maintenance forms part of ongoing efforts to improve service reliability and strengthen the power distribution infrastructure in the affected areas.

In a public notice, the company assured customers that the temporary interruption is necessary to help prevent larger system failures and ensure the long-term stability of electricity supply.

“The exercises are necessary to preempt more significant system failures and to ensure the long-term stability of the power network,” the notice indicated.

Planned outages are a routine part of network management by the Electricity Company of Ghana. The utility periodically carries out maintenance works on substations, transformers and distribution lines to improve service delivery and reduce the risk of unexpected blackouts.

As the Tema area continues to expand as a major industrial and commercial hub, demand for electricity has also increased, making regular maintenance of power infrastructure necessary to sustain reliable supply.

The ECG apologised for the inconvenience the exercise may cause and advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to make the necessary preparations during the maintenance period.

