Invest in women for Ghana’s progress - Lordina Mahama urges on International Women’s Day

First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to invest in women and girls as the country marks International Women’s Day 2026, stressing that empowering women leads to stronger families, thriving communities and national development.

Ghana’s First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, has called on citizens to invest more in women and girls, stressing that empowering women is key to national development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a message shared on social media to mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2026, the First Lady encouraged Ghanaians to take deliberate actions that promote gender equality and expand opportunities for women across the country.

She urged individuals, families and institutions to reflect on how they can contribute to empowering women in their everyday lives.

“Always remember that investing in women brings benefits. When women succeed, families flourish, communities thrive, and the nation advances,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

H.E Mahama challenged Ghanaians to support women through mentorship, education and equal opportunities in workplaces and communities.

She posed reflective questions to the public, including whether people are willing to mentor young female entrepreneurs, advocate for their daughters’ education with the same passion as their sons, and support policies that ensure equal opportunities for women.

The First Lady described gender equality as not only a moral responsibility but also an investment in the country’s economic and social progress.In her message, she invoked a well-known Akan proverb to emphasise the need for society to revisit its commitment to uplifting women.

“Se wo were fi na wosan kofa a yenkyiri” — meaning “when you forget something and go back for it, it is not forbidden.”

International Women's Day 2026 Message- From H.E. Lordina Dramani Mahama First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.



As we observe International Women's Day 2026, I encourage every Ghanaian to reflect on what you will Give to Gain gender equality.



Will you mentor a young woman… pic.twitter.com/P7G5XmEhd6 — Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) March 8, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, the proverb serves as a reminder that society must return to lift women and girls who may have been left behind in development efforts. She added that empowering women across different sectors, from market women in Makola to tech entrepreneurs in Accra and shea butter producers in the Northern Region, would multiply the country’s prosperity rather than diminish resources.

The First Lady acknowledged progress Ghana has made in advancing gender equality, including growing interest in STEM education among girls, support for women farmers, and increased representation of women in leadership roles within district assemblies and corporate institutions.

However, she noted that significant challenges remain. Many girls still drop out of school, and numerous capable women continue to face difficulties accessing financial support and decision-making opportunities.

She highlighted policy measures such as the Affirmative Action Act and the proposed Women’s Development Bank, which aims to support thousands of female entrepreneurs across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is recognised worldwide as a moment to celebrate women’s achievements and advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.