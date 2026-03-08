A broadcast journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Michael Dewornu, has been selected as one of the 22 fellows for the prestigious African Union Media Fellowship (AUMF) Cohort 3.0, a continental initiative aimed at strengthening African storytelling and promoting development-focused journalism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fellowship, organised by the African Union Commission through its Information and Communication Directorate, brings together journalists and content creators from across Africa to deepen public understanding of the African Union’s development agenda and promote solutions-driven reporting aligned with Agenda 2063.

Mr Dewornu is among 22 journalists selected from over 100,000 applicants across the continent, representing 18 African countries. The cohort reflects Africa’s growing media excellence and diversity in audio-visual, print, and digital storytelling.

Mr Dewornu brings more than 15 years of professional experience in journalism, having worked extensively with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana’s state broadcaster. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Tema Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association and also works as a correspondent at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His selection for the fellowship reflects a career dedicated to impactful journalism and storytelling. In 2025, Mr Dewornu won the UK–Ghana Science, Technology and Innovation Media Pitch for Science Journalists Award, recognising his commitment to advancing science and innovation reporting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GBC’S Michael Dewornu Selected for African Union Media Fellowship 3.0 Cohort

Beyond news reporting, he is also a documentary producer and was among a select group of African journalists chosen to study film and documentary production in China, further strengthening his expertise in visual storytelling and long-form journalism.

Announcing the selection, Wynne Musabayana, Head of Communication Division at the African Union, commended the fellows for their achievement.

“Selected from over 100,000 applicants, the 22 Fellows embody the bold vision and excellence of a continent shaping its own narrative. We applaud their achievement and are confident that their work will strengthen public discourse, reinforce accountability, and advance Africa’s voice under Agenda 2063,” she said.

The 16-month fellowship programme will provide participants with structured mentorship, professional training, and opportunities for cross-border collaboration aimed at producing impactful journalism on key development issues across Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the programme, fellows will also receive guidance from distinguished media professionals including Anita Eboigbe, Chief Operating Officer of Big Cabal Media; David Mukholi, veteran journalist and National Independence Medal recipient; and Simmi Areff, Group Head of Audio and Video at Arena Holdings.

The fellowship also features a new public health reporting track, introduced in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), to strengthen evidence-based journalism and improve public understanding of health issues across the continent.

According to Margaret Muigai Edwin, Director of Communication and Public Information at Africa CDC, credible journalism is essential for building public trust.

“At a time when accurate, solutions-driven journalism is more important than ever, these Fellows represent the future of African storytelling. Their reporting will bridge policy and communities and strengthen trust in the institutions working to protect and improve health across the continent,” she noted.

The fellowship programme aligns with the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy 2020–2030, which emphasises innovation and emerging technologies to support Africa’s development goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative is supported by the European Union Delegation to the African Union and the GIZ African Union Office on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The African Union Media Fellowship Programme currently comprises 60 journalists and content creators from across the continent working in audio-visual, print, and digital media. It seeks to strengthen ethical journalism, encourage collaboration among African media professionals, and amplify authentic African narratives that support the continent’s long-term development vision.