No haircut for Man United fan as West Ham ends Red Devils’ winning streak

Manchester United rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against West Ham United after Benjamin Sesko struck deep into stoppage time, sparing the Red Devils from defeat following a relentless second-half onslaught from the Hammers.

A quiet and cagey first half produced few clear opportunities, but the match burst into life after the restart. West Ham came out with purpose and took the lead just five minutes into the second period when Tomas Soucek cleverly flicked Jarrod Bowen’s cross into the net—a historic effort that made him the highest-scoring Czech player in Premier League history.

Riding the momentum, the Hammers intensified the pressure, with Bowen, Traore, and Wilson all threatening as the hosts dominated large spells and created significant scoring opportunities.

Manchester United gradually found their rhythm and began to push forward in search of an equaliser. Casemiro believed he had levelled the score with a powerful header, but celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled the goal out for a marginal offside decision.

The visitors continued to probe, with Diogo Dalot, Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Joshua Zirkzee all testing West Ham’s defensive resolve as United increased the tempo and forced the hosts deeper into their own half.

The breakthrough finally arrived in dramatic fashion during injury time. Mbeumo delivered a perfectly weighted ball into the penalty area, and Sesko met it with a sublime first-time flick that flew into the top corner, securing a crucial point for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The late equaliser denied Nuno Espírito Santo’s men a vital victory that would have seen them move level on points with Nottingham Forest, leaving West Ham languishing in 18th place. For Manchester United, the hard-fought draw preserved their position in fourth and kept their Champions League ambitions firmly intact.

Meanwhile, one relieved fan narrowly escaped a dreaded “brutal haircut” wager as United’s last-gasp heroics salvaged both pride and a valuable point.

