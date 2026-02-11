Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s stunning goal in Leicester’s dramatic collapse against Southampton

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered a sensational goal on Tuesday night, but Leicester City suffered a dramatic 4-3 home defeat to Southampton after surrendering a three-goal lead at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Issahaku netted his eighth Championship goal of the season in the 29th minute, giving Leicester a seemingly comfortable 3-0 advantage before halftime.

After receiving a precise pass from Divine Mukasa, the 21-year-old cut inside and unleashed a powerful angled strike from a distance that beat Southampton goalkeeper Omer Peretz.

The Foxes had started brightly, with Mukasa opening the scoring in the ninth minute before Patson Daka doubled the lead just four minutes later.

Leicester dominated the first half, controlling possession and limiting Southampton to minimal attacking opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the game turned dramatically after the break. Southampton manager Tonda Eckert made three key halftime substitutions, bringing on Ross Stewart, Shea Charles, and Kuryu Matsuki—changes that completely shifted the momentum.

Stewart pulled one back in the 61st minute after finishing calmly from a Leo Scienza assist, sparking belief in the visitors.

The comeback gathered pace late in the match when captain Jack Stephens fired home an 82nd-minute equaliser following a defensive scramble. Just four minutes later, substitute Ryan Manning headed in Scienza’s corner to put Southampton ahead and complete the remarkable turnaround.

The Saints sealed the stunning victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Shea Charles curled a superb left-footed effort into the far corner beyond Asmir Begovic.

Issahaku was substituted in the 85th minute for Silko Thomas, shortly before Southampton struck their decisive goal. The defeat extended Leicester City’s winless streak to six matches under interim manager Andy King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Issahaku’s individual form continues to impress. The Ghana international has now scored three goals in his last four Championship appearances and remains one of Leicester’s leading scorers in the 2025/26 campaign, despite operating primarily from a wide position.

The match drew a crowd of 25,827 fans at the King Power Stadium. Following the defeat, Leicester remain in the lower half of the Championship standings, while Southampton climbed to 43 points with their third consecutive victory.

Video