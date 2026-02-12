Semenyo makes history as Ghana’s top Premier League goalscorer in a single season

Antoine Semenyo produced a landmark display at the Etihad Stadium, scoring against Fulham to become the highest-scoring Ghanaian in a single Premier League season with 13 goals—a historic milestone that further cements his reputation among Ghana’s most impactful exports in England’s top flight.

The encounter concluded with a commanding 3–0 victory for Manchester City, who effectively decided the contest with a dominant and clinical first-half performance.

Since completing his January switch from Bournemouth, the 26-year-old has made an immediate impact, registering five goals and two assists in just eight appearances — numbers that underline his seamless adaptation and growing influence within Pep Guardiola’s attacking system.

City’s early authority was reflected on the scoreboard before the interval, with goals from Semenyo, O’Reilly, and Erling Haaland establishing a comfortable three-goal advantage. Semenyo’s opener proved particularly significant, not only setting the tone for the hosts’ dominance but also marking his record-breaking 13th league strike of the campaign.

The Ghana international has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most consistent attacking threats this season, combining explosive pace, direct movement, positional intelligence, and clinical finishing in what has been a defining breakthrough year.

Following the restart, Manchester City managed the tempo professionally while still generating meaningful attacking opportunities, including a Phil Foden effort that forced a routine save from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

To their credit, Fulham displayed resilience and created several promising chances in the second half. Gianluigi Donnarumma was called into action to deny Emile Smith Rowe, Rodrigo Muniz, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, while Calvin Bassey and Raúl Jiménez also threatened to reduce the deficit. However, the visitors failed to capitalise on their opportunities and ultimately slipped to another defeat, leaving them entrenched in mid-table.