Unemployment, galamsey top public concerns despite 68% approval for Mahama – IEA

An IEA nationwide poll shows unemployment and illegal mining as Ghana’s top concerns, even as President John Mahama records a 68% approval rating amid rising cost of living pressures.

Unemployment and illegal mining, widely known as galamsey, remain the most pressing challenges facing Ghana under President John Dramani Mahama, even as public approval of his performance stays strong, a new survey by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nationwide poll, conducted in December 2025 among more than 1,000 respondents across all regions, found that 46% of Ghanaians consider unemployment the country’s most important issue. Illegal mining followed at 30%, underscoring persistent concerns about environmental degradation, water pollution and the sustainability of natural resources.

A smaller proportion of respondents cited corruption (9%) and the general economy (8%) as the foremost national challenge.

Galamsey

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presenting the findings in a press release dated 11 February 2026, the IEA noted that “nearly half of respondents (46%) identify unemployment as the most pressing national issue,” highlighting the central role jobs play in public perceptions of national well-being. On galamsey, the Institute said its prominence in the survey “highlights widespread concern over environmental damage, water pollution and related health issues, and the long-term sustainability of natural resources.”

The poll was conducted one year after President Mahama assumed office on 7 January 2025, at a time when Ghana had been grappling with high debt levels, inflation, currency depreciation and unemployment.

Despite these pressures, the survey found that public support for the President remains high. When asked whether they approve or disapprove of the way President Mahama is handling his job, 68% of respondents said they approve, while 22% said they disapprove and 10% expressed no opinion.

Unemployment rate

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the IEA, “the approval rating suggests a solid base of public support for the president, even amid widespread concern about some socioeconomic and governance issues.”

However, concerns over the cost of living remain intense. Seven in ten respondents (71%) said they are very concerned about the price of food and other consumer goods, while 20% said they are somewhat concerned. Overall, 91% expressed at least some level of anxiety about rising prices.

ALSO READ: 2 arrested over alleged gang rape of Osino SHS student during super zonal competition

President John Mahama

The Institute concluded that while Ghanaians remain hopeful in President Mahama’s leadership, “widespread concern about the cost of living, along with persistent anxiety over unemployment and illegal mining, highlights significant challenges that continue to affect citizens.”

Advertisement

Advertisement