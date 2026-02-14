Government survey shows high levels of drug exposure in schools and colleges

A recent government survey reveals that 41% of tertiary students in Ghana, 37% of SHS students, and 54% in colleges of education have been exposed to drugs, raising concerns for youth health and the education sector.

A new government survey has revealed disturbing levels of drug exposure among students across the country, raising serious concern about youth health and education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Accident victim dies after being turned away from 3 major hospitals in Accra

According to findings presented by Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare‑Addo, 41 % of tertiary students say they have been exposed to drug use, while 37 % of senior high school (SHS) students reported similar experiences.

The survey also showed even higher awareness in colleges of education, at 54 %.Speaking at a public event, Mr Opare‑Addo described the figures as “alarming” and warned that they reflect deeper social challenges that could undermine education and future opportunities for young people.

The survey is part of broader research conducted by the Ministry that gathered responses from students across multiple levels of education. In addition to exposure figures, earlier findings from related data reveal early initiation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 26 % of young people reported first learning about drugs before age 15, with 41 % beginning between 16 and 17.

It also revealed the substances involved. Alcohol was identified as the most widely encountered substance, followed by cannabis edibles, shisha, cigarettes and prescription drugs.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for arrest of Russian man over sexual affairs with multiple women

Some students even reported awareness of cocaine (7 %) and heroin (5 %) on campuses. While a majority (63 %) in other studies said they believed drugs do not enhance academic performance, a significant minority were unsure or disagreed, showing persistent misconceptions.

These patterns reflect a broader public health reality in Ghana where youth drug use data has been steadily emerging in recent years. Previous government campaigns like “Ghana Against Drugs (GAD) – Red Means Stop” have highlighted high rates of substance exposure among school‑aged adolescents in some regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Opare‑Addo said the Ministry will work with key partners including the Mental Health Authority and the Ministries of Health and Education to expand counselling services, integrate mental health literacy into youth programmes and strengthen support systems for students.

The Youth Ministry’s approach aims not only to raise awareness but to reduce barriers to help, strengthen school‑based counselling units and build referral pathways for those at risk. Ghana’s youth demographic remains large and vital to national development.

Yet surveys and anecdotal evidence show persistent drug exposure and use among adolescents and young adults.

Substance use in this age group has been linked internationally to stress, curiosity, peer influence and social pressures, with alcohol and tobacco often serving as entry points to more harmful substances.

Advertisement