The History of the UAE: From Desert Tribes to Global Hub

The History of the UAE: From Desert Tribes to Global Hub

Here are 5 countries where employees pay the lowest tax on their salaries

Discover the five countries with the world's lowest tax rates in 2026, including the UAE, Monaco, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Bulgaria, and learn how they generate government revenue despite low or zero income taxes.

The UAE, Monaco, the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands impose no personal income tax, while Bulgaria applies a 10% flat income and corporate tax.

Low-tax countries typically finance public services through VAT, tourism, customs duties, licensing fees, natural resource revenues and property-related taxes instead of personal income taxes.

International tax reforms, including the OECD's global minimum tax rules, are reshaping corporate taxation, but many low-tax jurisdictions continue to maintain competitive tax regimes for individuals and most businesses.

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For a number of workers and businesses around the world, taxes are an unavoidable part of everyday life. Yet a handful of countries continue to stand out by imposing little income tax, while relying on alternative sources of revenue to finance public services and economic development.

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Below are the countries that have built tax systems that differ sharply from those of most advanced economies, where income taxes account for a significant share of government revenue.

Here are the 5 countries with the world's lowest tax rates in 2026.

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1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The United Arab Emirates remains one of the world's most tax-friendly jurisdictions for individuals.Employees pay no personal income tax on salaries, making the UAE a popular destination for expatriate professionals and entrepreneurs. Under the current system, taxable profits of up to AED 375,000 (about US$102,000) are taxed at 0%, while profits above that threshold are generally taxed at 9%, one of the lowest corporate tax rates globally.

2. Monaco

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Monaco

The Mediterranean principality continues to attract high-net-worth individuals because most residents pay no personal income tax. Monaco has not levied personal income tax on most residents since the 19th century.

An important exception applies to French citizens living in Monaco, who remain subject to French tax arrangements under bilateral agreements. Instead of relying on income taxes, Monaco finances public spending through VAT, real estate-related revenues, business activities, tourism, luxury services and investment income.

3. The Bahamas

Bahamas - What you need to know before you go - Go Guides

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The Bahamas also imposes no personal income tax, making it one of the Caribbean's best-known low-tax jurisdictions. Rather than taxing salaries, the island nation raises government revenue through VAT, customs duties, stamp duties, property taxes, tourism-related fees and business licence charges.

Tourism constitutes the backbone of the Bahamian economy, accounting for a substantial share of national income and employment, allowing the government to rely less on direct taxation than many other countries.

4. Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands maintain one of the world's best-known zero-income-tax systems. Residents pay no personal income tax, while the territory also has no corporate income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax.

Government revenue instead comes from import duties, work permit fees, tourism, financial services licensing and other administrative charges. The territory's status as one of the world's leading offshore financial centres has contributed significantly to its revenue base, alongside a thriving tourism industry.

5. Bulgaria

Discover hidden Bulgaria | CNN

Unlike the other countries on the list, Bulgaria does not eliminate income taxes but instead applies one of Europe's simplest tax structures. The country imposes a 10% flat personal income tax alongside a 10% corporate income tax, making it the lowest combined flat-tax regime within the European Union.

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