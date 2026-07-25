Doctor praised for donating GH₵20,000 posting gift to buy hospital equipment in Paga

Dr. Ama Antwiwaa Adu-Appiah has used a Gh¢20,000 cash reward from the Paga Youth Movement to purchase essential medical equipment and supplies for Paga Hospital, earning praise for her selfless commitment to healthcare.

A Medical Officer at the Paga Hospital in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, Dr. Ama Antwiwaa Adu-Appiah, has donated medical equipment and supplies to the facility after using a Gh¢20,000 cash reward she received from the Paga Youth Movement (PAYOM).

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The cash donation was presented to Dr. Adu-Appiah on July 16, 2026, in recognition of her decision to accept a posting to the Paga Hospital, where many doctors are reportedly reluctant to serve due to its location in the Upper East Region.

Instead of spending the money on personal needs, Dr. Adu-Appiah used the entire amount to procure essential medical equipment aimed at improving healthcare delivery at the hospital.

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The donated items include three nebulisers, two blood pressure monitors, a fetal Doppler machine, a vein finder, a haemoglobin analyser, five drip stands, five ward screens, a baby weighing scale, perfuser lines, two Veronica buckets, two handwashing basins, six rolls of cotton wool and four packs of bottled water.

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The gesture has been widely praised as a demonstration of selfless service and commitment to improving healthcare for residents in the Paga community.