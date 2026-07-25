UMaT Vice Chancellor sparks debate with new 'decency' rules; Lydia Forson reacts

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has criticised UMaT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bernard Kumi-Boateng over his warning that students with plaited hair, earrings and "indecent" dressing will be barred from classes.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has criticised comments by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng, after he warned that students would no longer be allowed to attend lectures with certain hairstyles and forms of dressing from the next academic year.

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Speaking at an event, Prof. Kumi-Boateng expressed concern over what he described as changing dressing habits and appearance among students on campus.

According to him, some male students now attend lectures with plaited hair and earrings, while some female students dress in ways he considers inappropriate.

Men are now coming to UMAT classes with plaited hairs, earrings and our female students are almost naked. From next academic year, you can't dress that way to class, the Vice-Chancellor stated.

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His remarks have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users divided over whether universities should enforce stricter dress codes or allow students greater freedom of expression.

Joining the discussion, Lydia Forson argued that the focus on students' appearance distracts from the real purpose of higher education.

In a post shared on X, the actress said there appears to be "an endless obsession with policing how adults dress, wear their hair, or express themselves," instead of prioritising academic excellence and innovation.

She maintained that there is no credible evidence linking hairstyles or personal appearance to intelligence, discipline or academic performance.

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Time and again, research has shown that there is no credible evidence linking hairstyles, natural hair, or personal appearance to intelligence, learning outcomes, discipline, or academic achievement. Yet we continue to treat these superficial issues as though they are central to education, she wrote.

Miss Forson further attributed such attitudes to what she described as the colonial foundations of Ghana's education system, arguing that schools were historically designed to produce conformity rather than encourage innovation and critical thinking.

It’s 2026. Across the world, people are inventing groundbreaking technologies, building global companies, advancing science, creating art, and solving real problems. Yet we are still spending an extraordinary amount of energy debating whether an adult's hairstyle is acceptable, she stated.

While acknowledging that institutions have the right to establish codes of conduct, she stressed that appearance should not be used as a measure of competence, intelligence or character.

What I reject is the persistent assumption that conformity in appearance is somehow a measure of competence, intelligence, discipline, or character. It isn't, she added

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The actress concluded that universities should focus on challenging minds, nurturing curiosity and preparing students to solve future problems rather than policing their appearance.

The Vice-Chancellor's comments continue to generate mixed reactions, with some supporting stricter dress codes to promote discipline on campus, while others argue that universities should prioritise academic performance over appearance.