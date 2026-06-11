Good news hit Ayawaso West as John Dumelo rolls out free World Cup viewing centres - See designated areas

Residents of Ayawaso West are set to enjoy free World Cup viewing centres after MP John Dumelo rolled out giant screen installations across key communities.

As the World Cup kicks off, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. John Setor Dumelo, has once again extended a gesture of goodwill to residents by providing a shared viewing experience across several communities in the constituency.

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Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture shared the news on social media, revealing that arrangements have been made to pay for DSTV subscriptions at selected public viewing centres across the constituency to ensure residents can follow the tournament without interruption.

Several locations have also been designated as free giant-screen viewing centres for Ghana’s matches, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf Park, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon, and Dzorwulu.

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According to the announcement, the initiative is aimed at bringing communities together to enjoy the global football spectacle in a shared and accessible environment.

Beyond the screening arrangements, the MP also disclosed a food support initiative involving 13 kenkey sellers across the constituency. They will provide free kenkey and fish to residents who turn up at the viewing centres during Ghana’s matches.

This is not the first time the MP has rolled out such free initiatives for his constituents, as he has previously supported similar community-focused programmes aimed at easing costs and bringing residents together.

World Cup Trophy | Photo via AP

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The move adds to growing excitement in the constituency as football fans prepare to rally behind the Black Stars throughout the tournament.

The initiative has sparked reactions on social media, with many residents praising the gesture and comparing it to MPs in other constituencies.

Imran Ibrahimovic wrote:

Our MP at Amasaman doesn't even cough for us to know if he exists. Eeeiii where did we go wrong? Hmmm John Dumelo.

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Ama Amoakowah Ogyampah said:

I live at Adenta but I see myself as a proud resident of Mempeasem from today to end of the World Cup. Thank you my most honorable member of parliament. My belly go full.

Dianwendy Mensah commented:

Eeeeeii good news oo… God Almighty bless you Hon. This be toooooooo much ooo… The kenkey part kill me ooo hahaha.

Sagacious Dorkazy added:

Posterity will remember you paa, man for the people John Dumelo.