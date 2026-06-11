Advertisement

Good news hit Ayawaso West as John Dumelo rolls out free World Cup viewing centres - See designated areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:40 - 11 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
World Cup 2026: Dumelo brings free public viewing to Ayawaso West constituency
Residents of Ayawaso West are set to enjoy free World Cup viewing centres after MP John Dumelo rolled out giant screen installations across key communities.
Advertisement

As the World Cup kicks off, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. John Setor Dumelo, has once again extended a gesture of goodwill to residents by providing a shared viewing experience across several communities in the constituency.

Advertisement

Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture shared the news on social media, revealing that arrangements have been made to pay for DSTV subscriptions at selected public viewing centres across the constituency to ensure residents can follow the tournament without interruption.

Several locations have also been designated as free giant-screen viewing centres for Ghana’s matches, including Abelemkpe Astro Turf Park, Okponglo, Mempeasem, Airport Residential Area, West Legon, and Dzorwulu.

READ ALSO: DVLA denies licences to 4,896 drivers over poor eyesight

Advertisement

According to the announcement, the initiative is aimed at bringing communities together to enjoy the global football spectacle in a shared and accessible environment.

Beyond the screening arrangements, the MP also disclosed a food support initiative involving 13 kenkey sellers across the constituency. They will provide free kenkey and fish to residents who turn up at the viewing centres during Ghana’s matches.

This is not the first time the MP has rolled out such free initiatives for his constituents, as he has previously supported similar community-focused programmes aimed at easing costs and bringing residents together.

READ ALSO: U.S. revokes visas as Birth Tourism network exposed in West Africa

World Cup Trophy | Photo via AP
World Cup Trophy | Photo via AP
Advertisement

The move adds to growing excitement in the constituency as football fans prepare to rally behind the Black Stars throughout the tournament.

The initiative has sparked reactions on social media, with many residents praising the gesture and comparing it to MPs in other constituencies.

Imran Ibrahimovic wrote:

Our MP at Amasaman doesn't even cough for us to know if he exists. Eeeiii where did we go wrong? Hmmm John Dumelo.

READ ALSO: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Mexico vs South Africa - Preview, line-ups and prediction

Advertisement

Ama Amoakowah Ogyampah said:

I live at Adenta but I see myself as a proud resident of Mempeasem from today to end of the World Cup. Thank you my most honorable member of parliament. My belly go full.

Dianwendy Mensah commented:

Eeeeeii good news oo… God Almighty bless you Hon. This be toooooooo much ooo… The kenkey part kill me ooo hahaha.

Sagacious Dorkazy added:

Posterity will remember you paa, man for the people John Dumelo.

The initiative is expected to draw large crowds across the constituency as residents gather to support the Black Stars and enjoy the tournament atmosphere.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Heavy rains flood parts of KNUST, leaving students stranded (Video)
News
11.06.2026
Heavy rains flood parts of KNUST, leaving students stranded (Video)
UEFA appoints Omar Artan to Super Cup after US denies Somali referee entry for World Cup
Sports
11.06.2026
UEFA appoints Omar Artan to Super Cup after US denies Somali referee entry for World Cup
Binance commits $250,000 to support frontline Ebola response in Uganda and DRC
News
11.06.2026
Binance commits $250,000 to support frontline Ebola response in Uganda and DRC
Accra floods again
News
11.06.2026
Greater Accra REGSEC lists flood-prone areas as GMet predicts heavy rainfall in June - See the full list
Iker Casillas (captain of of Spain) celebrates with the team [Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images]
Sports
11.06.2026
Top 10 greatest FIFA World Cups of all time: Full ranked list
Good news hit Ayawaso West as John Dumelo rolls out free World Cup viewing centres - See designated areas
News
11.06.2026
Good news hit Ayawaso West as John Dumelo rolls out free World Cup viewing centres - See designated areas