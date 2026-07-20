Foreign Affairs Ministry gives first batch of free replacement passports to Accra flood victims

Foreign Affairs Ministry gives first batch of free replacement passports to Accra flood victims

Ablakwa fulfils promise as Foreign Ministry presents first batch of replacement passports to Accra flood victims

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented the first batch of 100 free replacement passports to victims of the June 29 Accra floods, with about 500 applications currently under verification.

100 free replacement passports have been given to victims of the June 29 Accra floods.

About 500 applications were received, and more passports will be issued after verification.

The Ministry says the intervention is fully funded by government to support affected residents.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented the first batch of 100 replacement passports to victims of the devastating floods that hit parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

The presentation took place on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Accra and forms part of a special intervention announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to replace passports that were lost or damaged during the disaster free of charge.

The ceremony was led on behalf of the Minister by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Ambassador Khadija Idrissu.

READ ALSO: Foreign Affairs Ministry to replace passports lost or damaged in floods within a week

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She was joined by senior officials, including Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman, Ambassador Francis Danti Kotia, and Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Ambassador Idrissu recalled that the Ministry invited affected persons on July 3, 2026, to submit applications for replacement passports after the floods destroyed or damaged their travel documents.

She disclosed that the Ministry had received about 500 applications, all of which are undergoing verification to ensure they meet the required criteria.

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According to her, the 100 passports presented represent the first batch, while additional passports will be issued once the ongoing screening process is completed.

Ambassador Idrissu said the initiative is being carried out as part of the Ministry’s corporate social responsibility programme and reflects the government’s commitment to easing the burden on citizens affected by the floods.

She commended Mr Ablakwa for initiating the intervention and praised staff of the Ministry and the Passport Office for working to speed up the processing of applications.

The Chief Director also emphasised the importance of national solidarity, saying the intervention was inspired by the belief that when one Ghanaian suffers, the entire nation has a responsibility to offer support.

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She assured applicants who have not yet received their passports that processing is still underway and that efforts are being made to complete the remaining batches as quickly as possible.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Richmond Debrah expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Ministry for what he described as a swift and compassionate response.

He noted that many flood victims had lost important travel documents and said replacing the passports on their own would have been financially difficult. Mr Debrah said the intervention had restored hope and peace of mind for many affected families and demonstrated the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.