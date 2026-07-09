‘Grief knows no political party’ — Mzbel condemns politicisation of sister’s death

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has appealed to the public to show empathy following the death of her sister, expressing disappointment that the family's loss has become the subject of political and religious debate.

Mzbel has condemned efforts to politicise her sister’s death, insisting that grief transcends politics, religion and personal beliefs, and calling for empathy instead of criticism.

The singer says she spoke out to highlight concerns about emergency healthcare, maintaining that no family should be denied timely medical attention during a crisis.

Her comments come after Korle Bu Teaching Hospital pledged to investigate her allegations that a lack of available beds delayed her sister’s admission, sparking renewed debate over Ghana’s healthcare system.

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In a statement shared across her social media platforms on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, the singer said the focus should remain on improving healthcare rather than attacking her because of her personal beliefs or political affiliations.

According to Mzbel, the pain of losing a loved one is universal and should not be used to fuel divisions or score political points.

She wrote;

Some people have chosen to turn my sister's death into a political argument or a debate about my personal beliefs. The truth is simple: grief knows no political party, religion, or spiritual path. Losing a loved one is painful for every family

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The musician explained that she decided to speak publicly about the circumstances surrounding her sister's death because she believes no family should experience such an ordeal while seeking emergency medical care.

She added;

I spoke out because no one deserves to be left without the care they need. I hope that this tragedy leads to change, not division. I will continue to mourn my sister with love and pursue this matter with dignity. May we all choose compassion over mockery

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Mzbel's latest remarks come in the wake of an emotional video she shared announcing the death of her 46-year-old sister, Laila. In the widely circulated footage, the 16 Years singer tearfully alleged that her sister had been taken to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in critical condition but could not be admitted immediately because there were no available beds.

She claimed the delay in receiving emergency treatment contributed to her sister's death, reigniting public debate over Ghana's long-standing 'No Bed Syndrome' and the challenges facing the country's healthcare system.

Following the allegations, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital issued a statement extending its condolences to the bereaved family while requesting further information to help investigate the claims. Hospital management said it had attempted to contact Mzbel and her relatives to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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In a subsequent response, the musician welcomed the hospital's decision to investigate but maintained that she had spoken out solely to draw attention to what she believes are systemic shortcomings in emergency healthcare delivery.

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The exchange has continued to generate widespread public discussion, with many Ghanaians sharing personal experiences and renewing calls for improvements to emergency medical services across the country.