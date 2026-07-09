Apostle Kwadwo Safo left part of his business empire to household staff - Report

Fresh details emerging from the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will suggest that a substantial portion of his estate was set aside for members of his household staff in recognition of their years of service.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's leaked will shows he bequeathed cash, most of his bank funds and part of his company shares to his household staff, citing their years of dedicated service.

The beneficiaries are expected to share equally in 50% of his 60% stake in several Kantanka-owned businesses, while his CBG bank account was reserved for his biological children.

The revelations have intensified public interest in the late industrialist's estate, following the recent reading of his will amid ongoing discussions over the leadership and administration of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

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The contents of the will, portions of which were read on Okay FM by veteran broadcaster Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, indicate that the Kristo Asafo founder made generous provisions for domestic workers who served him during his lifetime.

According to the leaked document, Apostle Safo directed that any cash found in his possession, safe or residence at the time of his death should be distributed equally among the named household staff.

The will states;

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I give and bequeath any amount of money found on me, in my safe or anywhere in my house or dwelling place belonging to me upon my death to the following persons listed hereunder, and they shall share it equally

The document further explains that the beneficiaries were selected “in appreciation of the domestic services rendered to me over my lifetime.”

Beyond the cash inheritance, the will reportedly allocates funds held in nearly all of Apostle Safo's bank accounts to the same group of household workers. The only exception is his Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) account, which was specifically reserved for his biological children.

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The leaked will also reveals that the renowned inventor and industrialist transferred half of his 60 per cent shareholding in several of his companies to the domestic staff, directing that the shares be divided equally among them.

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The companies listed include: * Kantanka Automobile Company Limited * Great Imperial Transport and Services Limited * Kantanka Quarry Limited * Modern Kosa Company Limited * KSK Organic Farms Limited * Great Kosa Herbal Clinic Limited * Kantanka Media Limited * Kantanka Security Services Limited * Kantanka Herbal Pharmaceutical and Research Centre Limited