9 injured in shooting near England's World Cup base

Nine people have been injured in a shooting near England's World Cup base in Kansas City, Missouri, raising security concerns ahead of the tournament.

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Police were called to reports of gunfire on Troost Avenue less than five miles from England's training camp and a short distance from the team hotel they will use during the competition at around 4:00am local time on Saturday.

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Kansas City Police Department captain Jake Becchina confirmed to The Athletic that officers were dispatched after shots were heard and arrived to find a large crowd dispersing. Three adult women sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

It later emerged that a total of nine adults had made their way to various local hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody, though officers continue to patrol the area.

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The incident comes just days after the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners accepted a $17 million federal security grant ahead of the World Cup, as reported by KCTV5.

"We knew we needed the funding, so we kept moving forward with the planning," KCPD Deputy Chief Derek McCollum was quoted as saying. "We figured eventually that funding source would come through."

England's squad and coaching staff are currently based in Palm Beach, Florida, where they are completing their pre-tournament preparations.

On Saturday, they beat New Zealand 1-0 in their opening warm-up match in Tampa. They face Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday before flying to Kansas City on Saturday, June 13, where they will remain for the duration of the tournament.

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The Three Lions will train at Swope Soccer Village, home of Sporting KC's reserve team and academy on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

Kansas City is also serving as a base for Argentina and the Netherlands. The reigning World Cup holders will use Sporting KC's main training facility, while the Dutch will be based at the training ground of NWSL side Kansas City Current.