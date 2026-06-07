Christian Eriksen collapses again as Denmark vs Ukraine friendly abandoned [Video]

Denmark's international friendly against Ukraine was brought to a halt after 65 minutes when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch—a harrowing scene that drew immediate comparisons to the cardiac arrest he suffered during Denmark's EURO 2021 group stage match against Finland.

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The incident occurred in the second half. Medical personnel rushed to Eriksen's aid almost instantly, while players from both sides formed a protective ring around him.

After approximately five minutes, it was confirmed that the Wolfsburg midfielder had regained consciousness. He was eventually helped to his feet and escorted off the field by his wife, Sabrina, before being taken to a waiting ambulance. Several players were visibly shaken, with some seen in tears.

Following the referee's decision to abandon the match, players from both squads gathered in a circle at the center of the pitch and were met with a prolonged round of applause from the crowd.

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The Danish Football Association subsequently confirmed via X that Eriksen was conscious and in stable condition given the circumstances.

"It is a really shocking experience for everyone," said Danish national team coach Brian Riemer to TV 2 Sport after the match was called off. "The most important thing was, of course, in the first place, that we got a message about Christian, and it was handled fantastically by Doctor Morten Boesen, who told us that Eriksen was doing well. That was the most important thing."

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Danish captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg also spoke about the moment Eriksen went down. "I can only say how I saw it with my eyes. There was a throw-in, and I quietly walked out to the side. Then I turned around, and I saw that Christian fell to the ground. We knew what that meant, and we responded super quickly and respectfully. Yes ... I can only praise those who took care of it, and Christian himself left the field."