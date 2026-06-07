Florentino Perez re-elected Real Madrid president in the first contested vote in 20 years

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president after defeating challenger Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested presidential election in two decades.

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The vote marked a significant departure from recent tradition. Perez had been returned unopposed in each of Madrid's previous five electoral cycles, held in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2025.

Around 100,000 club members were eligible to cast their ballots, with Riquelme, a 37-year-old renewable energy entrepreneur, emerging as the sole challenger.

The election was called by Perez himself despite holding an active mandate until 2029.

In a rare press conference on May 12, the 78-year-old took aim at what he described as forces working against him "in the shadows," claiming there was an organized campaign to remove him from office.

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The move was widely seen as a bid to shore up his authority following back-to-back seasons without a major trophy—the club's worst such run in years.

Perez is the longest-serving president in Real Madrid's history. He first assumed the role in 2000 before stepping down in 2006, when Ramón Calderón took over.

He returned to the presidency in 2009 following Calderón's resignation and has held the position continuously since.