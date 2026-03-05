Advertisement

Court sentences serial killer ‘Cristos’ to life imprisonment for killing 23 people

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:29 - 05 March 2026
Wa high court jails serial killer ‘Cristos’ for life over 23 murders
Wa High Court sentences serial killer Shariff Abdulai, alias Cristos, to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people across Wa, Bole, Banda Nkwanta and Bamboi.
Advertisement

The Wa High Court has sentenced Shariff Abdulai, widely known by the alias “Cristos”, to life imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to the murder of twenty-three (23) people across several communities in northern Ghana.

Advertisement

The conviction was handed down on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, by the presiding judge, His Lordship Justice Osei-Wusu Antwi, after the accused admitted to carrying out a series of killings in the Upper West and neighbouring regions.

According to a statement released by the Upper West Regional Police Command, Abdulai confessed to murdering sixteen (16) people in Wa, five (5) in Bole, and one (1) person each in Banda Nkwanta and Bamboi.

ALSO READ: Mamprobi Child Theft Case: Court grants suspect GH¢200,000 bail

Police said the convict was arrested on 6 October 2025 following what they described as sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at ending a wave of killings that had unsettled several communities.

Advertisement

He was later committed to stand trial by a District Magistrate Court before being formally arraigned before the Wa High Court on 4 March 2026.

During the court proceedings, Abdulai, who was represented by counsel, pleaded guilty simpliciter to the charges brought against him.

ALSO READ: 2026 WC: Good news for fans as U.S. Embassy in Accra opens more visa appointment slots

“Upon his own plea, the presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Osei-Wusu Antwi, sentenced him to life imprisonment in hard labour,” the Police stated in a press release issued after the judgment.

Advertisement

The Police further confirmed that the convict will serve his sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Regional Police Commander for the Upper West Region, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, said the conviction demonstrates the commitment of the security services to maintaining law and order.

“The Command reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and will not relent in its efforts to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

ALSO READ: EPA intercepts over 1,000 illegal Chanfang machines at Tema Port

The case drew significant attention across the region due to the number of victims involved and the fear the killings generated in affected communities before the suspect’s arrest.

Advertisement

Authorities say the successful prosecution closes a major chapter in the investigation into the killings.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Nana Yaa Amoaa Bediako explains why traditional marriages shouldn't be held at event centres
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
News
05.03.2026
Ghana secures major AI deal with Chinese tech giant as $250M AI centre and 5G plans advance
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
Lifestyle
05.03.2026
Angry Ghanaian woman demands GH¢15,000 refund after buttock enlargement products fail
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
News
05.03.2026
2025/26 Recruitment: Check Aptitude Test Result Dates for Police, Fire, Prisons, and Immigration
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Big blow for fans and local content as MultiChoice shuts down Showmax over ‘unsustainable loss
Adina Thembi
Entertainment
05.03.2026
Adina Thembi explains her break from the music scene: ‘I was going through self-discovery’