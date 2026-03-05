Court sentences serial killer ‘Cristos’ to life imprisonment for killing 23 people

Wa High Court sentences serial killer Shariff Abdulai, alias Cristos, to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people across Wa, Bole, Banda Nkwanta and Bamboi.

The Wa High Court has sentenced Shariff Abdulai, widely known by the alias “Cristos”, to life imprisonment with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to the murder of twenty-three (23) people across several communities in northern Ghana.

The conviction was handed down on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, by the presiding judge, His Lordship Justice Osei-Wusu Antwi, after the accused admitted to carrying out a series of killings in the Upper West and neighbouring regions.

According to a statement released by the Upper West Regional Police Command, Abdulai confessed to murdering sixteen (16) people in Wa, five (5) in Bole, and one (1) person each in Banda Nkwanta and Bamboi.

Police said the convict was arrested on 6 October 2025 following what they described as sustained intelligence-led operations aimed at ending a wave of killings that had unsettled several communities.

He was later committed to stand trial by a District Magistrate Court before being formally arraigned before the Wa High Court on 4 March 2026.

During the court proceedings, Abdulai, who was represented by counsel, pleaded guilty simpliciter to the charges brought against him.

“Upon his own plea, the presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Osei-Wusu Antwi, sentenced him to life imprisonment in hard labour,” the Police stated in a press release issued after the judgment.

The Police further confirmed that the convict will serve his sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Regional Police Commander for the Upper West Region, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, said the conviction demonstrates the commitment of the security services to maintaining law and order.

“The Command reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and will not relent in its efforts to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

The case drew significant attention across the region due to the number of victims involved and the fear the killings generated in affected communities before the suspect’s arrest.

