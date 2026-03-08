Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah arrested for allegedly defiling minor, filming, uploading on porn sites

A self-styled international marriage counsellor, Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah, has been arrested over alleged offences related to child sexual abuse material following a joint operation by the Cyber Security Authority Ghana and the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest was disclosed by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, in a Facebook post on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

According to the minister, the suspect was apprehended in the early hours of March 6, as the country prepared to commemorate its 69th Independence Day.

Hon. Sam George wrote,

In the early hours of 6th March, as the Nation prepared to celebrate our 69th Independence Day, the hardworking team at the Cyber Security Authority Ghana effected the arrest of one Rev Dr Ebenezer Conduah in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

He explained that the suspect was arrested for offences relating to child sexual abuse material, contrary to Sections 62 and 63 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

The self-styled radio international marriage counsellor was arrested for offences relating to child sexual abuse material in violation of ss.62 and 63 of Act 1038.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George, further revealed that the alleged abuse involved a 17-year-old minor and had reportedly been ongoing for about four years.

Investigators from the Cyber Security Authority also uncovered digital evidence linked to the suspect, including recordings and online posts allegedly uploaded to international pornographic websites.

The minister disclosed,

The CSA team has uncovered recordings and online postings by the accused on international porn websites

The suspect has since been arraigned before a court and remanded for three weeks to allow investigators to complete their work.

Samuel Nartey George, commended the Cyber Security Authority team for their efforts and cautioned that anyone who violates Ghana’s cyber laws will be held accountable.

