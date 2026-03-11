#Featuredpost

Anticipation is building as Ghana prepares for one of the most impactful gatherings of women leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and young trailblazers at the 8th National Women’s Summit & Expo (NWSE) 2026 in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Organised by Charterhouse Productions in partnership with Geisha and in collaboration with MTN Ghana, the summit will take place on Friday, 13th March 2026 at the prestigious The Palms Convention Centre inside La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Held annually in celebration of International Women’s Day, the National Women’s Summit has become Ghana’s leading platform advancing women’s leadership, mentorship, entrepreneurship, and intergenerational impact.

Special Guest of Honour

This year’s summit will be graced by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Esq., Deputy Chief of Staff (Finance and Administration) at the Office of the President, who will attend as Special Guest of Honour.

National Women's Summit & Expo 2026 set to convene Ghana's most influential women leaders

Spotlight Conversation: Women, Money & Power

A major highlight of the summit will be a high-level panel discussion titled:

“Women, Money and Power – Rethinking Financial Systems for Equity.”

This powerful conversation will bring together some of Ghana’s most respected voices in finance and investment to explore how financial systems can become more inclusive and supportive of women-led enterprises.

The panel will feature:

* Abena Buachiwaa Brigidi – Chief Executive Officer, NIMED Capital Limited * Pearl Esua-Mensah – Executive Director, Ghana Climate Innovation Center * Joyce Esi Boakye – Head, Listing and New Products, Ghana Stock Exchange * Jackie Benyi – Managing Director, Enterprise Life * Sandra Kumibea Mantey – Financial Controller, Bayport Savings and Loans

Youth Forum: Inspiring the Next Generation

The summit will also host a vibrant Youth Forum, bringing young women face-to-face with inspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Featured speakers include:

* Gwen Addo, CEO of Hair Senta and HIBS Africa, presenting “Bankable and Scalable – Own the Future.” * Hamamat Montia, Founder of Hamamat African Beauty & Shea Butter Museum, sharing insights on “From Heritage to Income.”

A Full-Day Experience of Opportunity

Beyond the main conversations, attendees will experience a dynamic lineup of interactive opportunities designed to empower, connect, and inspire.

Highlights include:

* Speed Mentoring Sessions with accomplished female leaders across multiple industries * SME Business Pitching opportunities * Meet the Shepreneur spotlight conversations * SME Business Hub showcasing women-led businesses * Intergenerational Networking connecting emerging leaders with seasoned professionals * Exciting giveaways and interactive experiences

A Platform for Leadership, Opportunity & Impact

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mrs. Theresa Oparebea Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse Productions and Convenor of the National Women’s Summit, emphasised the importance of the platform:

“The National Women’s Summit continues to create a powerful space where experienced leaders, entrepreneurs and young women can connect, share knowledge and unlock opportunities. This year, we are particularly focused on the critical issue of access to finance for women-led businesses and how we can build systems that support women to grow and thrive.”

Strong Partnerships Driving Impact

The 2026 edition of the summit is organised by Charterhouse Productions in partnership with Geisha and in collaboration with MTN Ghana, with support from Bayport Savings and Loans, Bel Aqua and Standard Chartered Bank.

Be in the Room Where It Happens

As excitement builds and seats fill up quickly, organisers are encouraging women across sectors, entrepreneurs, professionals, students, and aspiring leaders, to secure their place at this transformative gathering.

The National Women’s Summit & Expo 2026 promises to be a powerful day of inspiration, mentorship, opportunity and connection.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 13th March 2026 Time: 9:00 AM Venue: The Palms Convention Centre, Accra

Registration & Media Enquiries

Interested participants can register for free via the link below:

Register here:

https://forms.gle/MRs56wf3zknHq6rh9

For media enquiries and updates, follow:

National Women’s Summit & Expo Instagram | X | Facebook: @thenationalwomenssummitgh

Charterhouse Productions Instagram | X | Facebook: @charterhousegh LinkedIn: Charterhouse Productions Ghana