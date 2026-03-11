Valverde hits sensational hat-trick as Real Madrid stun Man City in Champions League clash

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde delivered a remarkable performance, scoring the first professional hat-trick of his career to lead Los Blancos to a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Having eliminated City from the competition in each of the previous two seasons, Madrid entered the clash with a clear psychological advantage as they aimed to reach the quarter-finals for the eighth time in nine campaigns. Despite that, City began the match slightly brighter, with Jérémy Doku causing problems on the flank, although his deliveries lacked the finishing touch needed to trouble the hosts.

Madrid gradually settled into the contest and eventually broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois launched a long pass forward to Valverde, who surged in from the right side. The Uruguayan brilliantly poked the ball past both Nico O'Reilly and Gianluigi Donnarumma before calmly finishing into the empty net.

Valverde’s outstanding first-half display continued as Madrid doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Vinícius Júnior drove forward from the left wing and slipped a clever reverse pass into Valverde’s path, allowing the midfielder to fire a precise left-footed shot across goal and into the bottom corner.

The Madrid captain completed his memorable hat-trick moments later. Brahim Díaz produced a delicate chipped pass into the area, and Valverde matched the quality with a deft touch, lifting the ball over Marc Guéhi before tapping past Donnarumma to seal a stunning first-half treble.

The city's difficulties could have deepened after the break when Vinícius Júnior burst through on goal and was brought down while attempting to round Donnarumma. However, the Italian goalkeeper redeemed himself by diving to his left to deny the Brazilian from the penalty spot.

Madrid continued to press for more goals in the closing stages, although City nearly pulled one back when O’Reilly dispossessed Thiago Pitarch inside the area, only for Courtois to produce a superb reflex save. The visitors mounted a late push, but they failed to score for the first time since mid-January.