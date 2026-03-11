PSG run riot against Chelsea to seize command of Champions League last-16 showdown

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice and provided an assist off the bench as Paris Saint-Germain secured a dominant 5–2 victory over Chelsea F.C. in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Chelsea started brightly but missed an early chance through João Pedro. PSG took the lead soon after when Bradley Barcola finished a move created by Ousmane Dembélé and João Neves.

Enzo Fernández set up Malo Gusto to equalise for Chelsea, but PSG regained the lead before the break as Désiré Doué released Dembélé to score on the counter.

Chelsea drew level again in the 57th minute when Pedro Neto assisted Fernández. However, PSG pulled away late in the match. Vitinha restored the lead after a Chelsea error before Kvaratskhelia scored a brilliant goal and added another from Achraf Hakimi’s assist in stoppage time.