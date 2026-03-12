Minority MPs demands answers over claims the U.S. used Ghana to launch airstrikes on ISIS in Nigeria

Ghana’s Minority Caucus in Parliament has called for an urgent government briefing following reports that Ghanaian territory may have been used to support United States military airstrikes against ISIS targets in northern Nigeria.

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, together with other committee members speaking to journalists on Wednesday, said the reported development raises serious questions about Ghana’s foreign policy stance and national security.

According to the Minority, the issue emerged after the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, reportedly indicated during a panel discussion at Chatham House in London that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama authorised cooperation with the United States in December 2025.

The arrangement allegedly permitted Ghanaian territory to be used in military operations targeting ISIS elements in northern Nigeria.

Mr Jinapor said the Minority and even Parliament itself became aware of the alleged arrangement through media reports rather than through any formal communication from the government.

He asked,

What is the framework within which the Ghanaian government collaborated with the United States of America?

The minority outlined several issues and is seeking clear answers from the government.

First, the caucus is requesting details about the legal and operational framework under which Ghana is said to have collaborated with the United States in the reported military action.

Mr Jinapor noted that officials from the previous administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo insist that no such arrangement existed during their tenure.

The caucus also questioned whether any agreement supporting the alleged cooperation was submitted to Parliament for approval, as required under Ghana’s constitutional provisions governing international agreements.

“Any agreement of this nature must be brought before Parliament for ratification,” Mr Jinapor said, adding that lawmakers have not received any official briefing on the matter.

“So at what stage and through what legal mechanism did our government collaborate and agree with the government of the United States to unleash military action and airstrikes against a terrorist organisation in a foreign country, Nigeria?” he asked.

“If there was any such agreement, why has the government not tabled it before Parliament for ratification or otherwise?”

The minority also expressed concern about the potential national security implications of the reported cooperation.

Mr Jinapor questioned whether Ghana could become a possible target for retaliatory attacks from extremist groups such as Islamic State or other terrorist networks operating in the region.

He urged the government to clarify what security measures have been implemented to protect Ghanaian citizens and ensure the country’s safety.

He queried,

Does Ghana become a target of ISIS or other terrorist organisations? What measures have been put in place to ensure that our citizens are protected and our national security is safeguarded?

The caucus is, therefore, demanding that the foreign affairs minister appear before Parliament to provide a comprehensive explanation on the matter, including details of the alleged authorisation, the legal framework underpinning it, and the steps being taken to protect Ghana’s national security.

Backing the Minority’s call for transparency, former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul stated that Ghana currently has no known security agreement with the United States that permits the use of Ghanaian territory to launch military attacks against another country.

He explained that Ghana and the United States have signed several defence cooperation agreements over the years, including in 1998, 2002, 2015 and 2018. However, he stressed that none of these arrangements allowed Ghana’s territory to be used as a base for launching military strikes.

He said,

In all these agreements, at no point was the United States or any other country allowed to use the territory of Ghana as a launch pad to attack any individual, nation, group of persons or organisation

Mr Nitiwul further explained that the deployment of armed military aircraft within Ghana requires explicit approval from the government.

While acknowledging the importance of supporting global efforts to combat terrorism, he emphasised that any cooperation must strictly follow Ghana’s laws and constitutional procedures.

He said,

We all want to help fight terrorism, but no government should allow a foreign country to use our territory to attack another country without a formal agreement and the necessary approvals

The Minority has therefore urged the government to provide a full explanation to Parliament and the Ghanaian public, stressing that transparency and adherence to constitutional procedures are essential in matters concerning national security and international military cooperation.

