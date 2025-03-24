Okada stations, uniforms, trackers - How NDC gov’t plans to legalise Okada in Ghana

The NDC government’s plan to legalise the, motorbike, popularly referred to Okada business, in Ghana includes the establishment of designated 'Okada' stations across cities, as part of broader efforts to regulate and monitor the industry.

District and Metropolitan Assemblies will be tasked with setting up these stations, ensuring better oversight of Okada operations within urban areas.

Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, shared details of these plans during an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues on March 23, 2025.

He explained that once Parliament approves the legalization of motorcycles and tricycles, riders will be required to affiliate with unions before registering their bikes. This will help authorities more easily track and address any criminal activities linked to the industry.

We are going to reset them in unions. We are not going to have individual okada riders walking to the offices to say I have a motorbike I want to register, no. You must be with a union.

This union system, along with specific uniforms, reflectors, and helmets for riders, is part of the comprehensive measures being put in place to regulate the business and ensure safety, according to Amaliba.

More plans on legalising Okada

Further plans include the introduction of speed limit gadgets and trackers on motorcycles, which will allow for real-time monitoring of riders’ movements and speed.

There will be gadgets in their motors which will stop them with over speeding. Then also there will be a tracker in each motorbike. So as you move, wherever your motorbike is going, there is computer monitoring you and your movement.

The NRSA aims to collaborate with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to issue special number plates and licenses for Okada riders, and the police will be tasked with enforcing these regulations to maintain order on the roads.

