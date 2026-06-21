England vs Ghana: Players expected to shake hands with Thomas Partey

England players are expected to shake hands with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of their second Group L match at the FIFA World Cup.

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Partey missed Ghana’s opening group-stage fixture against Panama in Toronto after Canadian authorities denied him entry into the country.

The midfielder is currently facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, all of which he has denied.

The former Arsenal star spent five years at the North London club, where he played alongside current England internationals Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

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The Football Association (FA) has not issued any specific guidance regarding interactions with Partey and is not expected to instruct players on whether or not to shake his hand before kick-off.

As a result, England players are anticipated to follow the customary pre-match protocol during Tuesday’s encounter in Boston.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham stressed the importance of allowing the England squad to focus on football as they pursue success at the tournament.

Speaking on the wider issues surrounding the competition, England manager Thomas Tuchel said, "At some point it must be allowed for a football team that is sent to a World Cup to be a football team and not be a political statement or be a political role model.”

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On avoiding political debates and off-field controversies, Tuchel added: “Maybe I can hide a little bit behind being not English and not talking about everything that happens in your country out of respect. And focus a little bit more on football. For some of us, it’s maybe the one chance in a lifetime, and we want to make the best of it.”

Partey was charged last year with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault before facing two additional rape charges in February.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, with the case not expected to go to trial until January 2027.