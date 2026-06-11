Planning to give birth in the U.S.? America just cracked down on ‘Birth Tourism’

Planning to give birth in the U.S.? America just cracked down on ‘Birth Tourism’

Here's why the U.S. is revoking visas over childbirth trips to America

The U.S. State Department has intensified its crackdown on “birth tourism,” revoking visas and dismantling alleged networks across West Africa, Europe, and North Africa. The move targets foreign nationals accused of travelling to the United States to give birth and secure citizenship for their children through fraudulent visa practices.

The U.S. has revoked visas as part of a crackdown on “birth tourism.”

Networks in West Africa, Europe, and North Africa are accused of visa fraud and coaching applicants.

Authorities warn that visa abuse can lead to bans and travel restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States government says it is cracking down on a growing practice known as “birth tourism” — a system where foreign nationals travel to America mainly to give birth so their children can automatically obtain U.S. citizenship.

In a fresh warning that could concern visa applicants across Africa, the U.S. State Department says it has revoked visas and dismantled networks accused of helping families exploit the system through fraudulent means.

So, what exactly is “birth tourism”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under U.S. law, most children born on American soil automatically become citizens, regardless of their parents’ nationality.

Over the years, some families around the world have travelled to the United States while pregnant so their children can benefit from American citizenship and future opportunities.

While giving birth in the U.S. is not illegal, American authorities say problems arise when people apply for visitor visas while hiding the true reason for travel or using fake documents to gain approval.

According to the U.S. State Department, “no foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did the U.S. uncover?

The State Department says a U.S. embassy in West Africa uncovered a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals allegedly using fraudulent documents and visa “fixers” to obtain visas for childbirth-related travel.

Officials say the visas of those involved have now been revoked, while investigations continue with local authorities to shut down similar operations.

In Europe, investigators reportedly uncovered more than 400 suspected cases linked to companies accused of coaching applicants on what to say during visa interviews, arranging accommodation in America, and organising delivery plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another U.S. embassy in North Africa also revoked more than 100 visas tied to similar suspicions.

Why this matters for Africans seeking visas

For many Africans, especially young people hoping to study, travel, or work abroad, U.S. visas are already difficult to secure. Immigration experts warn that tighter scrutiny over travel intentions could make embassy interviews even stricter.

The crackdown may also renew attention on visa agents and middlemen who promise guaranteed approvals or coach applicants to hide information during interviews.

U.S. officials say anyone found submitting false information or abusing the visa system could face visa denial, revocation, or even permanent travel bans.