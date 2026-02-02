Weekend round-up: Here's how Ghanaian players performed across the world

Weekend roundup of Ghanaian footballers abroad as Antoine Semenyo scores for Manchester City, Albert Adomah nets a brace for Walsall, Ibrahim Sulemana strikes for Cagliari, and Prince Obeng Ampem shines in Turkey, with dozens of Ghanaian players featuring across Europe’s top leagues.

Footballers of Ghanaian descent delivered memorable performances across multiple leagues over the weekend, with several stars on the scoresheet and others contributing impressively in top-flight action across Europe, the UK and Turkey.Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of how each player fared:

England

Antoine Semenyo — Manchester City

Manchester City’s Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo continued his electric form by scoring his second goal for the Citizens in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Semenyo’s cool finish doubled City’s lead at 2-0 before Spurs fought back to share the spoils, a result that leaves the title race wide open.

Jordan Ayew

Fatawu Issahaku & Jordan Ayew — Leicester City

In the Championship, Ghanaian pair Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew started but couldn’t prevent Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat to Charlton. Despite their experience and attacking instincts, the Foxes failed to break down their opponents in a frustrating afternoon. In the same match, Jordan missed his first penalty of his career.

Andy Yiadom — Reading FC Veteran right-back Andy Yiadom made a substitute appearance in Reading’s 2-0 win over Northampton Town in League One, adding experience to a strong defensive display that kept clean sheets and helped Reading maintain momentum.

Albert Adomah — Walsall FC

Experienced winger Albert Adomah was in fine form for Walsall in League Two, scoring a brace in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Chesterfield. The English-Ghanaian veteran’s goals highlighted his enduring quality and importance to the Saddlers’ attacking play.

Spain

Kwasi Sibo — Real Oviedo

Midfielder Kwasi Sibo featured for Real Oviedo, playing 70 minutes as his side secured a hard-fought 1-0 La Liga win over Girona, helping maintain their position in Spain’s top tier.

Italy

Ibrahim Sulemana — Cagliari Calcio

Ibrahim Sulemana was one of the weekend’s standout performers abroad, scoring his first goal of the Serie A season in Cagliari’s dominant 4-0 home win against Verona. The young midfielder’s arrival has injected fresh energy into the Sardinian side’s midfield.

Kamaldeen Sulemana — Atalanta

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 73 minutes of action for Atalanta in their match against Como, adding width and pace as the Bergamo club continued their campaign.

Caleb Ekuban — Genoa CFC

For Genoa, forward Caleb Ekuban appeared late in the game, playing 11 minutes in their narrow 3-2 loss to Lazio, as the Grifone fought spiritedly against a strong opponent.

France

Alidu Seidu

Nathaniel Adjei — FC Lorient Centre-back Nathaniel Adjei saw 16 minutes for Lorient in their 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nantes, helping preserve the hard-earned victory.

Alidu Seidu — Stade Rennais

Midfielder Alidu Seidu featured for Rennes, clocking 34 minutes in a tough 4-0 defeat to Monaco, a challenging game against one of Ligue 1’s top sides.

Terry Yegbe — FC Metz

Defender Terry Yegbe played a full 90 minutes for Metz in their 1-0 loss to Angers, contributing defensively throughout a tight contest.



Gideon Mensah & Elisha Owusu — AJ Auxerre

Both defenders featured in Auxerre’s draw with Toulouse, a match where the Ghanaian duo helped their team secure a point in a competitive Ligue 1 fixture.

Kojo Peprah & Abdul Samed Salis — OGC Nice

At Nice, defenders Kojo Peprah and Abdul Samed Salis were involved in a 2-2 draw against Brest, adding stability and experience to their back line.

Augustine Boakye — AS Saint-Étienne (Ligue 2)

In France’s second tier, Augustine Boakye featured in Saint-Étienne’s 1-0 home loss to Boulogne, gaining valuable playing time as the club aims to rebound.

Germany

Ransford Yeboah Königsdorffer

Ransford Yeboah Königsdorffer — Hamburger SV

Winger Ransford Yeboah Königsdorffer saw 73 minutes for Hamburger SV in their 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Bayern Munich, a standout result against Germany’s most successful club.

Derrick Kohn — Union Berlin

Midfielder Derrick Kohn was in action for Union Berlin, playing 36 minutes in their 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim, gaining experience in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Patrick Pfeiffer — SV Darmstadt 98

Defender Patrick Pfeiffer completed 90 minutes for Darmstadt in their 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin, helping secure a share of the points.

Cyprus

Richard Ofori — Achnas

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a clean sheet over 90 minutes in Achnas’s 2-1 win over Pafos, a positive result for his side.

Netherlands

Denis Odoi, Kamal Sowah & Andre Ayew — NAC Breda

The trio were all involved as Breda played out a 2-2 draw with Twente, showcasing their experience in key league action.

Switzerland

Lawrence Ati Zigi — St. Gallen

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was in action as St. Gallen held Luzern to a 2-2 draw in Swiss Super League competition.

Turkey

Prince Obeng Ampem — Eyüpspor

Veteran winger Prince Obeng Ampem scored a goal as Eyüpspor beat Alanyaspor 3-1 in the Turkish Super Lig. The former WAFA product has become a key contributor in Turkey with his pace and experience.