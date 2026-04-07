Man allegedly set wife’s house ablaze over cheating with UK ‘borga’

Kumasi man Patrick Agyemang Yeboah arrested after allegedly burning wife’s house over UK ‘borga’ cheating suspicions

A man named Patrick Agyemang Yeboah has been arrested by the Ghana Police after allegedly setting his wife’s house on fire in Kumasi over suspicions that she was having an affair with a man based in the UK, commonly referred to as a ‘borga’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick’s friend, Adutwum Kennedy, who is standing as surety for him, spoke to blogger DePrince about the troubled marriage.

According to Kennedy, Patrick had confided in him months earlier about serious problems at home.

He told me he was facing challenges with his wife, who had driven him out of their matrimonial home, Kennedy explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The house reportedly belongs to the wife’s family. Kennedy said Patrick’s behaviour changed noticeably after he was asked to leave. When he asked what was wrong, Patrick claimed his wife was involved with her ex-boyfriend in London, and that this was why she wanted to end their marriage.

He contacted the UK ‘borga’, begging him to stay away from his wife because they had built a life together and had two children, Kennedy added.

The emotional strain reportedly became too much for Patrick. He took to Facebook, where he posted threats that he would harm himself and his wife.

Later, Kennedy received word that Patrick had gone to the house with petrol and matches, intending to set it on fire. Patrick is now being held at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Asokwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if his friend had actually carried out the act, Kennedy said Patrick denied starting the fire but admitted making the Facebook threats out of frustration and pain.

After speaking with the lady and watching some videos, parts of the kitchen were burnt, Kennedy noted. But I can’t say Patrick took petrol to the house to set it ablaze. We will leave that to the police. From the video, parts of the house were burnt, but I can’t emphatically say Patrick did it