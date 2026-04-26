Apostle Eric Nyamekye forgives Free Zones CEO Mary Awusi after Chief of Staff apology over galamsey comment
Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, has forgiven Dr Mary Awusi after her criticism of his comments on river pollution caused by illegal mining.
The apology came during a service at Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco, where Chief of Staff Julius Debrah emotionally asked for forgiveness on her behalf.
Apostle Nyamekye said he holds no grudges and noted that the controversy unexpectedly increased attention to his church and ministry.
The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has publicly forgiven the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, following recent tensions sparked by remarks related to illegal mining activities.
The disagreement began after Apostle Nyamekye revealed that some congregations of the church were unable to perform baptisms in certain rivers because of pollution caused by illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.
In response, Dr Mary Awusi strongly criticised the cleric’s remarks, triggering public debate and drawing widespread attention.
Speaking on Sunday at Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Trassaco, Apostle Nyamekye addressed the issue after Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, became emotional while seeking forgiveness on behalf of Dr Awusi during the service.
The church leader assured the congregation that he held no resentment toward the government official and had chosen to forgive her.
Reflecting on the incident, Apostle Nyamekye noted that the controversy had inadvertently increased public awareness about his ministry and the church.
This lady has actually made me more popular. I don’t think much about people like that because, in a way, she has brought more attention to our church and to myself, he said with a smile.
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He added that although he had ample opportunity to respond publicly, he preferred reconciliation over confrontation.
If I had anything against her and had been given the opportunity to speak for about 45 minutes, I would have addressed it directly. However, I believe we all have different opinions on issues, and it is important that we come together despite those differences. I have therefore forgiven her. So don’t worry, I want your heart to be at rest, he stated.
Apostle Nyamekye emphasised the importance of maintaining unity even when disagreements arise, stressing that forgiveness and understanding are necessary for peaceful coexistence.
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The incident, which gained significant public attention, highlights ongoing national concerns about the environmental impact of illegal mining and its effects on communities and religious activities.
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