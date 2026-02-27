Infantino confident Mexico will host World Cup despite cartel violence

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he has “complete confidence” in Mexico’s ability to safely host 2026 World Cup matches despite ongoing cartel violence, as authorities pledge full security guarantees for fans and teams.

As global attention focuses on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, questions over security in Mexico have intensified amid a recent surge in cartel‑linked violence.

But FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the tournament will proceed as planned, with confidence in the country’s ability to safely host matches.

Infantino’s remarks come after violence erupted across several Mexican states in the wake of the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho” who’s leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Clashes between security forces and cartel members, including burnings, roadblocks and shootings, have killed at least 70 people, forced the postponement of domestic league games, and raised alarms internationally.

Despite these unrests, Infantino said he has “complete confidence” in Mexico’s World Cup preparations and in the country’s leadership to ensure safety.

Speaking at a press event in Colombia, he emphasised Mexico’s capacity to host the tournament alongside the United States and Canada, praising federal and local authorities for their security planning.

“Mexico is a great country… we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security,” he said.

Mexico is set to stage 13 of the 104 total matches during the June 11 – July 19 tournament, including the opening match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, one of football’s most iconic arenas. Guadalajara, near recent violence, is scheduled to host 4 group games and playoff matches.

Infantino and Mexican officials, including President Claudia Sheinbaum have repeatedly stressed there is “no risk” to fans, teams or staff attending the World Cup games.

Authorities have pledged full cooperation with FIFA and law enforcement to uphold security, while reassuring international teams about safety protocols and contingency planning.

However, some local residents remain cautious. The Portuguese national team has monitored developments closely, and voices within the football community have expressed concern about the potential impact of unrest on matches or training schedules.

Infantino’s confidence and Mexico’s public assurances highlights the broader determination among organisers to proceed with the event.

