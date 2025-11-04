‘I don’t want to be humble’ – Ronaldo reignites GOAT debate with comment on Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the long-running debate over football’s greatest of all time (GOAT) after declaring once again that he is better than Lionel Messi.

Speaking in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan during the first half of Cristiano Ronaldo Uncensored, which aired on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the Portuguese forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was asked directly about his long-time rival.

“Is Messi better than me? I disagree, I don’t want to be humble,” Ronaldo stated confidently, reaffirming his belief in his superiority.

Over the past seventeen (17) years, Ronaldo and Messi have built one of football’s most iconic rivalries, competing head-to-head for the Ballon d’Or and dividing global opinion over who truly deserves the GOAT title. Ronaldo reaffirmed his self-proclaimed status as the best footballer of all time, a title he has long aspired to.

Despite the rivalry, the Portuguese legend has often expressed admiration for Messi, describing him as a remarkable player and revealing in previous interviews that they maintain a cordial relationship. He has even said he would like to share dinner with Messi someday.

During the interview, Ronaldo also hinted that retirement might not be far off, saying, “I think I will retire soon. It will be tough, probably I will cry, but I’ve prepared my future since I was twenty-seven (27) years old.”

As his illustrious career nears its twilight, Ronaldo has his sights set on one last historic milestone: scoring 1,000 career goals. Having netted in his most recent match for Al Nassr, he now stands at 952 professional goals, just forty-eight (48) away from achieving what no footballer has ever done.