Veteran defender Denis Odoi joins NAC Breda on free transfer

Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda have announced the signing of Ghanaian-Belgian defender Denis Odoi, 37, on a free transfer until the end of the season, with an option for an additional year.

The move comes amid a string of defensive injuries at the club and brings a wealth of experience to Breda’s backline.Odoi, who mutually terminated his contract with Royal Antwerp last summer, had been maintaining fitness with KV Kortrijk before finalising the deal with NAC Breda.

His pro contract will run through June 2026 under the terms of the free transfer.

NAC Technical Director Peter Maas welcomed the signing, citing both immediate and longer-term benefits:

Apart from the current wave of defensive injuries, we are already preparing for the upcoming winter window with this new signing. … In the fight to stay in the Eredivisie, we are adding an extra fighter to the squad. He’s fit and motivated to play for NAC.

Odoi is known for his versatility, he can operate across the back line and also function as a defensive midfielder. He played over 30 games in his final season at Antwerp and has a storied career that includes spells with Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Lokeren, OH Leuven, and Fulham. His appearance count now exceeds 600 as a professional.

Born in Leuven, Odoi has represented Belgium once, and has also been capped 14 times by Ghana. His experience at the highest level, including more than 170 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League and Championship and is now being called upon by NAC as they battle to avoid relegation.

