'Mental illness is not a weakness' - Funny Face shares deep struggles

THE REAL TALK PODCAST: This Week Elizabeth Essuman & Her Panelists Rub Minds on Mental Health, Faith and The Hidden Struggles of Many People on Earth

“There is ‘something’ in this world that is beyond human reasoning; most people in Ghana do not sincerely understand the intricacies of mental health and so much more.” Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face told Elizabeth Essuman and her panelists on this week’s edition of THE REAL TALK PODCAST.

This episode throws weight on the issues surrounding mental health and how the faith of some religions have tackled the situation. An eye-opening episode you can say, a touching one which saw Benson Nana Yaw spill so much wisdom which wasn’t just funny but educational about his battle with mental health and how he came out of it.

Elizabeth Essuman and her panelists

From when he wanted to take his own life through those darkest moments to when he was misjudged and misunderstood, amongst other moments, Funny Face went hard on how the good people of Ghana can be walked through on helping friends, family members and loved ones alike when they are in similar situations.

“Mental illness is not limited by fame, wealth, or geography. It affects millions around the world, and Ghana and Africa are no exception. Many individuals — including well-known public figures, have faced similar battles, often in silence”, he told Elizabeth Essuman and her panelists.

After watching this episode, you’d agree with us that the case of mental health is not a weakness — it is a human experience. And with understanding, early support, and professional help, recovery is possible.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and ignoring the early signs can lead to devastating consequences; this episode will ignite and ginger everyone of us to pay attention to our own mental health and look out for the people we equally care about.

Watch the full conversation between Elizabeth, her panelists and their guest, Funny Face…

