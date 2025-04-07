Big blow for Ghana! Here's how long Ernest Nuamah will be out for after scary injury

Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah suffered a serious injury during Olympique Lyon’s Ligue 1 match against Lille on Saturday, leaving fans and teammates deeply concerned.

The winger picked up a painful cruciate ligament injury just five minutes into the game after a tough tackle with Lille’s Gabriel Gudmundsson. Sadly, Nuamah came off worse in the clash and had to be taken off early, with Ryan Cherki stepping in to replace him.

The stadium fell silent as medical staff hurried onto the pitch to treat the 21-year-old. While Lyon went on to secure a 2-1 win, the joy of victory was quickly dampened by the loss of one of their brightest talents.

Early medical checks suggest Nuamah could be sidelined anywhere from six months to a year, depending on how badly the ligament is torn and how well he responds to treatment. If it’s only a partial tear, he might return within six to nine months.

However, if surgery is needed for a full rupture, the recovery could take a year or even longer, especially if there are complications along the way.

Ernest Nuamah's form cut shot

The injury is a major blow, not just for Lyon, but also for Ghana’s national team, who rely heavily on Nuamah’s speed, skill, and determination on the field.

Nuamah was on the score sheet when Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Before the injury, Nuamah had been enjoying an impressive season, having played in 23 league matches and scored three goals. His energy and flair had made him a favourite with Lyon fans and a key part of their attacking play.