Ghana to host 2025 African Schools Championship for chance to win $300,000

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced Ghana as the host for the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, scheduled to take place from April 21–26, 2025.

The Continental Finals will be held at the University of Ghana’s Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, marking the first time the event will be held in West Africa, following previous editions in South Africa (2023) and Tanzania (2024).

Launched by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe in April 2022 in Maputo, Mozambique, the CAF African Schools Football Championship has grown to become the most successful youth sports initiative in Africa, with over 1,965,000 boys and girls from 46 countries participating since its inception.

In partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, which donated USD 10 million, CAF has directed the prize money towards legacy projects in schools, such as renovations, library construction, and infrastructure development.

The prize fund includes USD 300,000 for the winner, USD 200,000 for the runners-up, and USD 150,000 for the third-place team.

A total of 46 countries registered for the 2024/25 season, with national school teams competing in Zonal Qualifiers between October 2024 and January 2025. The winners from the six CAF zones, along with the winning boys' and girls' teams from the 2023/24 Finals, will join Ghana in the Continental Finals.

CAF Director of Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna, expressed excitement about the event, stating:

We are thrilled for the upcoming CAF African Schools Football Championship in Ghana, a historic event that continues to inspire young African talent. With partners like CANAL+, we are taking the competition to new heights, fostering opportunities for young players and strengthening their development on and off the pitch.

In addition to international competition, the championship includes a capacity-building programme for youngsters, coaches, and educators, offering training opportunities such as:

CAF D License

CAF Safeguarding Workshops

Coaching Courses

Safety and Security Workshops

Young Medical Officers Programme

Young Referee Programme

Young Reporters Programme

The matches will be held at the 10,000-seat Legon Sports Stadium, which was completed for the 2023 African Games. The stadium offers excellent off-pitch facilities, which will also host the various capacity-building programmes alongside the championship.

CAF African Schools Football Championship 2024-25 Qualified Teams:

Hosts Girls: Ghana

Boys: Ghana

CECAFA Girls: Uganda Boys: Tanzania (holders), Uganda (runners-up)

COSAFA Girls: South Africa (holders), Malawi (runners-up) Boys: South Africa

UNAF Girls: Morocco Boys: Algeria